PDP Secretariat Unsealed: Police Hand Over Control to Recognized Leadership

The Nigeria Police Force has unsealed the National Secretariat of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and Legacy House, returning control to the party's leadership following court orders. This action marks the end of an internal power struggle and signals a victory for the Nyesom Wike-aligned faction.

The Nigeria Police Force has concluded its intervention regarding the Peoples’ Democratic Party ( PDP ) headquarters, officially unsealing the National Secretariat at Wadata Plaza, Zone 5, Abuja, and Legacy House in Maitama.

This action returns control of the party’s assets to the legally recognized leadership, specifically National Chairman Hon. Abdulrahman Takushara and National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu.<\/p>

The police's compliance with court orders marks the end of a period of heightened internal tension and a power struggle within the PDP. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, issued a statement on Saturday confirming the unsealing and handover. The statement highlighted the significance of the police’s actions in upholding legal and constitutional processes.<\/p>

This resolution is seen as a victory for the Nyesom Wike-aligned leadership, who have now re-established both legal and physical control over the party's core infrastructure. The unsealing represents a significant turning point, resolving a standoff that had threatened to fracture the party.<\/p>

The PDP leadership has expressed its satisfaction with the police’s conduct and reiterated its commitment to maintaining order and peace within its premises. The immediate focus is now on consolidating internal unity and addressing any remaining grievances to foster a more cohesive approach. The party has cautioned against any future actions that could disrupt peace within its headquarters.<\/p>

Furthermore, the PDP has commended the Nigeria Police Force for its professionalism in adhering to the rule of law. The party spokesman, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, explicitly acknowledged the police's commitment to constitutional order and due process. This positive stance underscores the party’s desire to maintain a stable environment and abide by the legal framework governing its operations.<\/p>

The PDP also issued a strong warning against any actions that could potentially obstruct, disrupt, or breach the peace at the secretariat. Security agencies have been alerted to take appropriate measures against any individuals or groups attempting to violate the peace or undermine the stability of the party’s headquarters.<\/p>

The party's statement seeks to reassure members that the recent crisis has been effectively resolved, urging aggrieved factions to embrace unity and work towards the collective interest of the PDP. This calls for unity reflects the recognition that internal divisions have weakened the party's position.<\/p>

The statement emphasized the critical role played by various party leaders and stakeholders during the crisis. Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed singled out Chief Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the National Leader, for his guidance and unwavering support during the challenging period. This acknowledgment highlights the importance of internal cohesion and leadership during times of internal strife.<\/p>

The PDP anticipates a period of reconciliation and renewed focus on its core political objectives.Following the unsealing of the PDP headquarters by the Nigeria Police Force, the party's leadership has shifted its immediate priorities. The focus is now on rebuilding internal cohesion and repairing any damage caused by the recent power struggle.<\/p>

The leadership is actively working to consolidate its control, ensuring its ability to operate effectively and efficiently. This effort is aimed at addressing any remaining grievances and fostering a more unified front. The unsealing of the secretariat and Legacy House is not just a symbolic victory for the Wike-aligned leadership, but also a crucial step toward restoring normalcy and confidence within the party.<\/p>

The party acknowledges the vital role of all stakeholders, and is actively seeking reconciliation and collaboration to address any internal issues. The party's commitment to following the rule of law serves as a positive indicator of its willingness to rebuild trust with all parties involved.<\/p>

The PDP's call for unity is a clear indication that it understands the need to overcome internal divisions and focus on its broader political agenda. The party is making efforts to rebuild internal trust and restore its organizational function. This proactive approach will require effective communication, open dialogue, and a willingness to compromise.<\/p>

The party hopes to re-establish the environment conducive to effective work. As the party moves forward, the focus will be on rebuilding trust and establishing a common vision for the future of the PDP.<\/p>





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PDP Nigeria Police Force Secretariat Unsealing Court Orders Nyesom Wike Political Crisis Party Leadership Internal Affairs

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