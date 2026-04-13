PDP Secretariat Renovation Underway as Wike-Backed Faction Solidifies Control

Renovation work begins at the PDP's national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, as the faction backed by Nyesom Wike takes charge, following police unsealing. This signifies a shift in power and is a clear preparation for staff to resume after the recent unsealing of the party secretariat.

Renovation work has commenced at Wadata Plaza, the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), supported by the Nyesom Wike -backed National Working Committee ( NWC ). Journalists present at the PDP headquarters in Zone 5 on Monday observed the ongoing renovation activities, a clear indication of preparations for staff to resume their duties. This follows the recent unsealing of the party secretariat by the police, which provided access to the faction aligned with Wike . The removal of barricades that were previously positioned around the primary building was also observed, though a few police vehicles remained stationed on the premises, with officers maintaining security.

According to a party member who chose to remain anonymous, the renovation efforts commenced on Sunday. This source stated that the staff members are still yet to come back to the party's national secretariat. The renovation tasks encompass several improvements, including painting the building, replacing air conditioning units, updating locks and keys in various offices, and the redistribution of office spaces to members of the new National Working Committee. The anonymous source also noted a potential challenge: some staff members who remained loyal to the Tanimu Turaki–led NWC might encounter difficulties in resuming their work at the secretariat. The source expressed concern about the potential for conflict or resistance from staff who may not align with the new leadership structure. As of the time of reporting, no party officials had yet returned to the secretariat.

The unfolding situation reflects the internal power dynamics within the PDP. The recent actions taken by the Wike-backed NWC, particularly the reopening and subsequent renovation of the secretariat, underscore their control over the party's administrative center. The decision to renovate and reallocate offices suggests an effort to solidify their hold and implement their vision for the party's operations. The renovation also serves as a visible symbol of change, signaling a shift in leadership and control. The fact that the police were initially present to unseal the premises further emphasizes the contested nature of this power transition. This demonstrates the extent to which the party's internal conflicts had spilled over, requiring external intervention to resolve. The preparations for staff resumption following these changes suggest that the Wike-backed faction intends to rapidly reestablish its control over the party's daily operations. This is a critical step in the ongoing power struggle, as it directly affects the capacity to manage the party's administrative functions, communication, and resource allocation. The renovation is not just about physical improvements; it is a strategic move to reset the environment and establish the authority of the new leadership.

Furthermore, the announcement made on Saturday by the faction's National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, regarding the reopening of the PDP national secretariat and the presidential campaign office, Legacy House, Maitama, in Abuja adds another dimension to the events. This simultaneous reopening of key facilities sends a clear message about the new leadership's readiness to take charge and steer the party's activities. The move signals an intent to actively prepare for upcoming political engagements and projects. The reopening of the presidential campaign office implies a proactive stance in anticipation of future elections and underscores the faction's ambition. This also implies that they are making preparations for future endeavors. The selection of Maitama, a high-profile location, for the campaign office further amplifies the faction's ambition and commitment to their agenda. The actions are geared towards establishing a strong presence and rebuilding the party's image and relevance. The emphasis on both the national secretariat and the presidential campaign office signifies a comprehensive approach to consolidate the faction's influence across all levels of the party's operations, from administrative functions to campaign activities.





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