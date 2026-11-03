PDP chairman says party candidates will win all 2027 elective positions

National Chairman Abdulrahman Mohammed says PDP candidates will win every seat they contest in 2027 after successful nominations across the 36 states. State chairmen pledge support but allege attacks on members in APC-controlled states.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdulrahman Mohammed, has expressed confidence that the party's candidates will win all elective positions in the 2027 general elections.

PDP Chairman Expresses Confidence in Election Victory

He spoke after the successful nomination of candidates across the 36 states. Mohammed gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting of the National Working Committee with state chairmen. He stressed that the party would adhere to its constitution and established procedures, including holding caucus and expanded National Executive Committee meetings.

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Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the PDP faces growing uncertainty over its political future and electoral prospects following years of internal crises and divisions that have weakened the party. The concerns have been heightened by the recent position of the party's National Leader and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Uncertainty Surrounds PDP Electoral Prospects

That stance has prompted mixed reactions among Nigerians over the PDP's chances and the prospects of its candidates in the forthcoming elections. The PDP national chairman said the party's leadership was determined to do everything within its capacity to secure a successful outing in the 2027 elections and contribute to the country's progress.

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He commended the PDP state chairmen for ensuring a smooth nomination process for candidates contesting seats in the state Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and governorship elections. Mohammed said, I want to use this opportunity to appreciate state chairmen across the federation for the successful nomination of our candidates for the State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and governorship elections across the 36 states.

I commend you for ensuring a smooth nomination process across the federation, which has enabled us to produce our candidates. Our prayer is that, by the grace of Allah, our candidates will emerge victorious in all the positions they are contesting in 2027. He added, The National Working Committee remains the leadership body responsible for overseeing the affairs of the PDP across the federation.

Committee Commits to Successful 2027 Elections

Under my leadership, alongside the National Secretary and other members of the National Working Committee, we are committed to doing everything possible to ensure that the outcome of the 2027 elections marks the beginning of a new chapter of success for our great party and, most importantly, our dear nation. I also appreciate my colleagues in the National Working Committee for their support, advice and contributions to the leadership of the party, as well as their commitment to their respective responsibilities across the states.

The chairman also said the NWC, under his leadership, will do everything possible to ensure that the outcome of the 2027 elections will be a starting point for success for our dear nation, and most especially the teeming electorate across the federation. That's our responsibility, and by God's grace, we will do everything possible to ensure it becomes reality, he said.

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The Chairman of the PDP State Chairmen Forum and Imo State Chairman, Austin Nwachukwu, assured the party's National Working Committee of his colleagues' readiness to collaborate with the leadership to secure victory in the forthcoming elections. He stated, I also want to use this opportunity to state that all the states under the leadership of the chairmen are committed to ensuring that the PDP emerges victorious in the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

I want to pledge, on behalf of my colleagues, that we are ready to partner with the National Working Committee in every aspect of its activities where our contributions are required. As the party's foot soldiers in the states, we are prepared to do everything necessary to support the leadership and carry out any assignments given to us. The chairmen are fully prepared to do so.

State Chairmen Allege Intimidation and Harassment

Nwachukwu alleged that some state governments, particularly those controlled by the APC, were subjecting PDP members, supporters and candidates to intimidation, harassment and attacks. Citing Ebonyi State as an example, he claimed that some PDP members had been attacked and arrested in the South-East state. Nwachukwu said the forum has petitioned Tunji Disu, the inspector-general of police, and heads of other security agencies, demanding an end to the alleged attacks on PDP members, supporters and candidates.