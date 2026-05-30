PDP Rival Factions Trade Accusations Over Plan to Endorse Jonathan as Presidential Candidate

Rival factions of the Peoples Democratic Party have traded accusations over plans to endorse former President Goodluck Jonathan as the party's candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Rival factions of the Peoples Democratic Party led by supporters of Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike , and the Tanimu Turaki -led Interim National Working Committee have traded accusations over plans to endorse former President Goodluck Jonathan as the party's candidate for the 2027 presidential election .

While the Wike-backed PDP questioned the legitimacy and authority of the Turaki-led faction, the latter accused the minister of attempting to shut down the venue for the planned event. The Turaki-led faction announced plans to convene a convention in Abuja on Saturday to formally endorse Jonathan as its candidate. The move came a week after Senator Sandy Onor was screened, cleared, and officially presented as the PDP's presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

In a statement on Friday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, called on security agencies to investigate the source of the reports and prosecute those behind what it described as an attempt to create political tension and disrepute within the polity. Mohammed also urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to publicly distance himself from the development, saying it was necessary to protect the 'integrity of the democratic process and his reputation.

' The PDP had concluded primaries for all elective positions in line with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission, provisions of the Electoral Act, and the party's constitution. However, the Turaki-led faction, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, accused Wike of attempting to intimidate the management of A Class Event Centre over the use of its facility for the gathering slated for Saturday.

The faction insisted that having met all necessary requirements, the special convention to ratify Jonathan as its presidential candidate would go ahead as planned. The Turaki-led faction stated that it had furnished consideration in full to consummate the earlier offer and acceptance and had duly notified all relevant security agencies about the event. They directed their lawyers to write to A Class Event Centre, reminding them of these facts.

The faction reiterated that the special convention to ratify the presidential candidature of President Goodluck Jonathan would hold as scheduled on Saturday, 30th May, 2026, at A Class Event Centre, Wuse 2, Abuja, by 10 a.m. The faction added that the FCT Minister had no legal powers to determine where political events should be held, describing such alleged interference as undemocratic





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peoples Democratic Party Goodluck Jonathan Nyesom Wike Tanimu Turaki Presidential Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PDP faction to ratify Jonathan as presidential candidate SaturdayA PDP faction is set to ratify Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election this Saturday. Get the full details here.

Read more »

PDP Set to Ratify Goodluck Jonathan as Presidential CandidateThe Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is scheduled to hold a Special National Convention on Saturday to formally ratify former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Read more »

Confusion in Plateau PDP as factions produce two governorship candidatesPlateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been plunged into further confusion as two factions of the party have produced two

Read more »

PDP faction denies plans to make Jonathan 2027 presidential candidateA faction of the Peoples Democratic Party has distanced itself from reports alleging that it planned to hold a convention to affirm former President

Read more »