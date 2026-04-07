PDP Raises Concerns Over Alleged Land and Cash Gifts to INEC Officials

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has voiced concerns regarding reports that senior officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) received land and cash gifts, allegedly from a Minister. The party, represented by the Turaki-led faction, called for transparency and accountability from INEC in response to the allegations, emphasizing the need to uphold public trust in the electoral process. The PDP demands a full investigation into these allegations and clear explanation of the situation. Additionally, the party touched on the Wike's order of arrest of a developer.

The Peoples Democratic Party, represented by the Turaki-led faction, expressed deep concern over reports alleging that the Minister offered land and cash gifts to senior officials within the electoral body.

A statement released on Tuesday by Ini Ememobong, the national publicity secretary, highlighted the disturbing nature of these claims, particularly the reported admission by Mohammed Haruna, INEC supervising national commissioner for the Federal Capital Territory, to having received such gifts. The party views these actions as potentially contributing to a widespread perception of institutional capture, orchestrated through land-for-favor arrangements. The statement questioned the selective nature of these alleged gifts, noting that while officials crucial to the election process reportedly benefited, other essential professionals like healthcare workers, teachers, and security personnel, whose roles also necessitate residency in the capital city, have not been offered similar allocations. This selective distribution fuels suspicion and casts doubt on the integrity of the electoral process. The party's concerns stem from the potential compromise of the electoral body's independence and its impact on public trust, especially considering the commission's already existing credibility issues. The statement emphasized the critical need for a transparent and impartial response from the electoral body to address these serious allegations. \The Peoples Democratic Party demands that the National Chairman of INEC provide a comprehensive and transparent account of these allegations, which extend to claims of personal benefit as well. The party seeks clarity on the situation, urging the commission to publicly address the matter and reaffirm its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. The timing of these reports, coinciding with the already existing challenges in public trust towards the electoral body, exacerbates the situation. The party views the reports as an urgent call for action, demanding immediate transparency and accountability from the commission to prevent further erosion of public confidence. The party highlights the importance of open communication from the electoral body to the public, as a lack of clarity in addressing such serious accusations could intensify existing mistrust and severely affect faith in the commission’s ability to conduct fair and credible elections. The PDP emphasizes the necessity for the commission to actively demonstrate transparency and impartiality in its actions and communication. \Furthermore, the statement underscored the importance of transparency and impartiality within the electoral body, urging that these qualities should be clearly demonstrated in both its words and actions. The PDP expressed grave concern that such reports erode public confidence and can undermine the credibility of the institution. The PDP emphasized that the commission must proactively address the allegations, not only for the sake of the upcoming elections but also for the long-term health of democracy. The allegations could potentially sway the public's perception of the fairness and honesty of the process. The party demanded a swift and transparent investigation and a clear public response regarding the matter. The PDP is adamant that the INEC must act swiftly to reassure the public that it takes the allegations seriously and is committed to upholding integrity. The party stressed the importance of ensuring that the electoral body is beyond reproach, emphasizing that the integrity of elections is foundational to a functioning democratic society. The PDP also responded to the news that Wike ordered the arrest of a developer over a building collapse in Jikwoyi





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