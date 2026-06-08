PDP Professionals Order Wike's Loyalists to Vacate Party Secretariat

The Conference of Professionals in the PDP directs Wike's supporters to leave the party's national secretariat following a Court of Appeal ruling that undermines their legal standing, escalating internal party conflicts.

The Conference of Professionals in the People's Democratic Party has issued a directive for loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike , to vacate the party's national secretariat located at Wadata Plaza in Abuja.

The group asserted that this order stems from a recent Court of Appeal judgment, which it claims has effectively eliminated any legal basis for the continued occupation of the secretariat by the faction led by Abdulrahman Mohammed. In a statement released by its National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, the group cautioned that members of the opposing faction should leave the premises voluntarily or face removal through what it termed 'legitimate force.

' Nwachukwu argued that the appellate court's decision in Appeal No. CA/IB/M.90/2026 has resolved critical legal questions regarding the party's internal leadership dispute. He emphasized that the ruling leaves no room for any group lacking constitutional backing to continue representing the PDP. According to him, the judgment has 'effectively stripped the recalcitrant elements of any legally recognisable authority, exposing their continued occupation of the party's office as a brazen act of lawlessness, trespass, and political imposture.

' The PDP Professionals elaborated that the Court of Appeal had examined the controversy surrounding the appearance of lawyer Dapo Durosaro on behalf of the party and Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, who is recognized by the group as National Chairman. The statement indicated that one of the primary issues before the court was whether A.K. Ajibade, SAN, still retained the powers of the National Legal Adviser to delegate legal authority.

The group maintained that the court ruled that Ajibade lost all constitutional powers attached to his office following his suspension on November 1, 2025. Quoting from the judgment, the group noted that 'any exercise of the power conferred on a party official by the party's constitution, while a suspension subsists, is an exercise in futility.

' It also claimed that the appellate court upheld the decision of the party's 608th National Working Committee, which transferred the responsibilities of the legal office to the National Directorate of Legal Services and authorized Dapo Durosaro to represent the party and its leadership. According to the PDP Professionals, the court further observed that although Ajibade's suspension lasted one month, his tenure eventually expired in December 2025, rendering any subsequent claim to the office legally untenable.

This development marks another chapter in the ongoing power struggle within the PDP, which has seen deep divisions between factions loyal to the party's National Chairman, Iliya Damagum, and those aligned with Nyesom Wike. The dispute has not only paralyzed decision-making within the party but also raised questions about the PDP's ability to present a united front ahead of future elections.

The directive to vacate the secretariat is likely to escalate tensions further, as the Wike camp has previously resisted similar orders. Political analysts suggest that the Court of Appeal ruling may strengthen Damagum's position, but the conflict is far from resolved. The PDP has been grappling with internal crises since its defeat in the 2023 presidential election, with various groups vying for control.

The latest judgment could either pave the way for reconciliation or deepen the rift, depending on how the factions respond. The party's national secretariat remains a symbolic site of authority, and the outcome of this standoff will have implications for the PDP's organizational structure and electoral prospects. As the deadline for vacating approaches, all eyes are on Wike's loyalists to see whether they will comply or continue to defy the court-ordered reality





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PDP Wike Court Of Appeal Leadership Dispute Party Secretariat

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