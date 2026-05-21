PDP Produces Senatorial Candidates in Kogi, Imo, Benue, Gombe, Katsina, Ebonyi, and Abia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released senatorial candidates in all the seven states seen in the upcoming 2027 general election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has produced senatorial candidates in Kogi , Imo , Benue , Gombe , Katsina , Ebonyi , and Abia states ahead of the 2027 general election .

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the incumbent, was affirmed as the PDP candidate in Kogi central after a district-wide exercise conducted across the 57 wards in the senatorial district. In Imo, former deputy governor Eze Madumere was named as the PDP candidate for Imo east senatorial district through a consensus arrangement. Eunice Ortom, former first lady of Benue state, emerged as the PDP candidate for Benue north-west senatorial district. Abba Moro, senate minority leader, secured the PDP senatorial ticket for Benue south.

Ibrahim Dankwambo, former governor of Gombe state and incumbent senator, was affirmed as the PDP consensus candidate for Gombe north senatorial district. Hamisu Gambo, popularly known as Dan Lawan, was endorsed as the PDP candidate for Katsina central senatorial district. Maria Nwachi emerged as the PDP candidate for Ebonyi south senatorial district after polling 2,299 votes in the party's primary election. Jude Udeachara, the former Paratransit and Roads Ministry Permanent Secretary, was announced as the PDP candidate for Abia north.

Bob Ogu secured the Abia central ticket with 18,901 votes, while Chinyere Onuoha scored 33,611 votes to clinch the Abia south ticket. The affirmation exercises took place in all the contested states, and INEC officials monitored the process. The PDP also announced governor candidates in each state





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Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2027 General Election Senatorial Candidates Kogi Central Imo East Senatorial District Benue North-West Senatorial District Gombe North Senatorial District Katsina Central Senatorial District Abuja Kogi Imo Benue Gombe Katsina Ebonyi Abia Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Eze Madumere Eunice Ortom Abba Moro Ibrahim Dankwambo Hamisu Gambo Maria Nwachi Jude Udeachara Bob Ogu Chinyere Onuoha

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