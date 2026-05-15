PDP National Secretary Reports Duo to Security Agents for Investigation and Prosecution

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Jagunda Haruna Mohammed, clarified that the party does not have an alliance with the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) or any other political party. Meanwhile, the PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, reported the duo of Wabara and Turaki to security agents for investigation and prosecution, stating that they falsely paraded themselves as party leaders.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP , Jagunda Haruna Mohammed , clarified that the party does not have an alliance with the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) or any other political party.

Meanwhile, the PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, reported the duo of Wabara and Turaki to security agents for investigation and prosecution, stating that they falsely paraded themselves as party leaders. Anyanwu also spoke on the controversy surrounding the Certificed True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgement on the leadership crisis, urging the media to stand by the truth and not misquote





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PDP National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu Security Agents Investigation And Prosecution Falsely Parading Themselves As Party Leaders National Publicity Secretary Jagunda Haruna Mohammed Certificated True Copy Supreme Court Judgement Leadership Crisis Media Manipulation Political Legitimacy Public Trust

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