PDP Names Yemi Sowunmi‑Kolapo Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate Ahead of 2027 Ogun Election

The Peoples Democratic Party of Ogun State unveiled Alhaja Yemi Sowunmi‑Kolapo as its deputy governorship candidate, pairing her with Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu for the 2027 race. The event highlighted the party's focus on youth empowerment, economic growth and infrastructural development, and featured the return of Iyabo Obasanjo to PDP ranks.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) of Ogun State formally announced Alhaja Yemi Sow{unmi-Kolapo} as its deputy governor ship candidate for the 2027 election s on Monday at the party headquarters in Abeokuta.

The ceremony, attended by prominent party figures, youth and women organisations, and supporters from across the state, underscored the PDP's renewed momentum as it prepares to challenge the incumbent APC in the upcoming polls. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo's daughter, Iyabo Obasanjo, who recently resigned from the APC, was also present, fueling speculation that she may have returned to her political roots within the PDP.

Sow{unmi-Kolapo}, a former Group Business Editor of The Punch newspaper, expressed gratitude to party leaders and members, describing her selection as a mandate to serve the people of Ogun with dedication and sacrifice. She pledged unwavering loyalty to the gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, and promised to bring her journalistic experience, entrepreneurial acumen, and passion for public service to the campaign.

In her speech she highlighted the ticket's commitment to people‑oriented governance, emphasizing economic growth, youth empowerment, quality education, improved health care and robust infrastructure as the pillars of a new developmental agenda. She called on all PDP members to remain united, stressing that grassroots mobilisation and voter engagement would be decisive in securing victory at the ballot box. Adebutu hailed his running mate as a competent and experienced politician whose inclusion would strengthen the party's prospects.

He explained that the selection resulted from extensive consultations with stakeholders and reflected the PDP's focus on competence, inclusiveness and effective leadership. Adebutu reiterated the party's vision for a government that creates jobs, fosters industrial development, upgrades roads and bridges, and implements policies that improve the daily lives of Ogun residents.

Reflecting on past electoral attempts, he noted that legal ambiguities and untimely circumstances had previously hindered the PDP's chances, but declared that the present moment was favourable for a change in leadership. He emphasized that the ticket - now comprising forty steadfast candidates - presented no weakness in its chain and offered a credible alternative to the perceived incompetence of the current APC administration.

State PDP Chairman Dr. Abayomi Tella lauded the emergence of Sow{unmi-Kolapo} as a demonstration of the party's resolve to field the most capable hands for governing Ogun State. He affirmed that her compassion, transparency and dedication align with the party's ethos of serving the masses and restoring hope to the state's citizens.

The unveiling marked a significant milestone in the PDP's preparation for the 2027 governorship race, signalling a concerted effort to present a united front that promises inclusive development and responsive governance for all Ogun people





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Ogun State PDP Deputy Governor 2027 Election Yemi Sowunmi‑Kolapo

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