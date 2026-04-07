PDP Meeting on Egbeda/Ona Ara Constituency Candidate Ends in Stalemate

A meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains to select a consensus candidate for the Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency ahead of the 2027 elections has ended without a resolution, DAILY POST reports. The meeting, held in Ibadan, was unable to secure an agreement on a single candidate, leading to an indefinite adjournment. The state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, had directed the meeting and set a deadline for a resolution.

A crucial gathering of prominent figures within the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) aimed at forging a unified candidate for the Egbeda / Ona Ara federal constituency in anticipation of the 2027 elections concluded without a decisive outcome according to reports from DAILY POST. The meeting, held in Ibadan, the state capital, on Monday, brought together approximately sixteen key leaders of the party hailing from the two local government areas of Egbeda and Ona Ara .

The former Minister of Special Duties, Elder Wole Oyelese, presided over the discussions, which also included the participation of five individuals vying for the party's nomination. Of these aspirants, four represented Ona Ara local government, while one hailed from Egbeda. The primary objective of the meeting was to facilitate consensus on a single candidate to represent the party in the upcoming elections, reflecting the party's strategic approach to consolidating support and streamlining its electoral strategy. However, despite extensive deliberations, the leaders and aspirants found themselves at an impasse, unable to reach a unanimous decision on a preferred candidate. The lack of consensus underscores the complexities inherent in navigating political dynamics and the divergent interests of various stakeholders within the party, thereby delaying a formal announcement of a candidate. The failure to secure an agreement highlights the challenges of internal party negotiations and the difficulties associated with reconciling diverse aspirations for the forthcoming electoral contest.\The meeting's genesis can be traced to a directive issued by the state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, who had instructed party leaders and aspiring candidates to convene and collaboratively determine a single representative for the constituency. This directive underscored the governor's commitment to fostering unity within the party and ensuring a coordinated approach to the election. The governor had specified that if consensus proved elusive, the matter would be brought before him for further consideration on April 15th of this year. This framework reflects the governor's leadership role in managing internal party affairs and his efforts to promote collaboration among party members in preparation for the electoral challenges. This process indicates the strategic planning of the party towards securing a favorable outcome in the upcoming election. The governor's involvement underscores the importance of the constituency and the seriousness with which the party views the election. The deadline set by the governor adds a layer of urgency and underscores the need for a resolution to ensure that the party is well-prepared and unified ahead of the elections. This reflects a commitment to a unified strategy for effective political action and a successful electoral outcome for the PDP.\Following the inconclusive meeting, a source present at the gathering relayed on Tuesday that the discussions had reached a standstill, with the leaders and aspirants failing to find common ground on the selection of a candidate. The source noted that Elder Oyelese, presiding over the proceedings, subsequently adjourned the meeting indefinitely, signaling a recognition of the lack of progress. The source elaborated on the challenges faced during the meeting, explaining that the aspirants, representing both Egbeda and Ona Ara local government areas, engaged in discussions but could not finalize an agreement on the single candidate. The meeting had initially proceeded smoothly, but the absence of consensus ultimately led to the adjournment. The lack of a clear direction after the meeting raises questions about the path forward for the party's nomination process for the constituency. The indefinite adjournment of the meeting suggests that the party will need to regroup and revisit the issue, potentially seeking further consultations or alternative mechanisms to reach an agreeable outcome. The situation emphasizes the importance of internal party management and effective communication. The party will be expected to explore options for resolving the impasse in the coming days, considering the governor's directive for a resolution by April 15th. The challenges that emerged during the meeting underscore the need for effective leadership and consensus-building strategies within the party





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