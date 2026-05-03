PDP Leadership Dispute: National Vice Chairman Rejects BoT Takeover Claims

Ray Nnaji, PDP National Vice Chairman (South East), clarifies the party's leadership structure following Supreme Court rulings, dismissing suggestions of a leadership vacuum and rejecting calls for the Board of Trustees to assume control.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) is currently navigating a period of internal debate regarding its leadership structure following recent Supreme Court rulings. Ray Nnaji , the National Vice Chairman (South East) of the PDP , has publicly addressed the growing tensions, asserting that the party’s structure remains robust and fully operational, dismissing claims of a leadership vacuum.

Nnaji’s statement was delivered to the press over the weekend, directly responding to interpretations of the Supreme Court’s decisions concerning the disputed national convention held in Ibadan. He firmly stated that the PDP is currently under the control of its elected officials and maintains possession of its national secretariat, effectively countering narratives suggesting a power shift. This clarification is crucial given the heightened speculation surrounding the party’s direction and the potential for fragmentation.

The core of the disagreement stems from differing interpretations of the Supreme Court’s judgment regarding the validity of factions that emerged from the contentious Ibadan convention. The controversy was ignited by comments made by Adolphus Wabara, a former Senate President, who proposed that the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) should assume leadership responsibilities.

Wabara’s argument rested on the premise that, as the second-highest organ within the PDP, the BoT is constitutionally obligated to step in and provide temporary leadership when the apex court invalidates competing factions arising from a disputed convention. He believed this was the logical and legally sound course of action, ensuring continuity and stability during a period of uncertainty.

However, Nnaji vehemently refuted this interpretation, emphasizing that it does not accurately reflect the true implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling. He stressed that the judgment did not necessitate or authorize a transfer of power to the BoT, and that the existing party leadership remains fully empowered to fulfill its duties. This divergence in understanding highlights a fundamental disagreement about the scope and impact of the court’s decision, and the appropriate response from within the party.

The situation is further complicated by the historical role of the BoT as a body of elder statesmen and advisors, often called upon to mediate disputes and provide guidance during challenging times. Nnaji’s strong defense of the current leadership is a clear signal that the National Working Committee (NWC) intends to maintain control and steer the party forward. He underscored the importance of unity and cohesion within the PDP, particularly as the nation approaches future electoral cycles.

The implications of this internal dispute extend beyond mere organizational structure; they touch upon the party’s ability to effectively mobilize its base, present a united front to the electorate, and compete successfully in upcoming elections. The PDP has historically been a major force in Nigerian politics, and any prolonged period of internal strife could significantly weaken its position. The party’s ability to resolve this leadership question swiftly and decisively will be critical to its future prospects.

Nnaji’s statement is therefore not simply a rebuttal of Wabara’s interpretation, but a broader assertion of the NWC’s authority and a call for party members to rally behind the existing leadership. The coming days will likely see further debate and discussion as the PDP attempts to reconcile these differing viewpoints and establish a clear path forward.

The focus will be on ensuring that the party’s internal processes are aligned with the spirit and letter of the Supreme Court’s judgment, and that a stable and effective leadership structure is in place to guide the PDP through its next chapter





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PDP Peoples Democratic Party Ray Nnaji Adolphus Wabara Board Of Trustees Supreme Court Leadership Dispute Ibadan Convention National Working Committee Nigerian Politics

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