PDP Leadership Crisis: Confusion and Defections

The PDP is currently facing a leadership crisis with the recognition of the National Working Committee (NWC) by INEC and the ongoing dispute between the factions led by Abdulrahman Mohammed and Alhaji Kabiru Turaki. Former governors, ministers, and key public officers have defected to the APC, ADC, and NDC, coming into limelight through the PDP. The PDP produced three presidents but is now polarised. The former governor, Lamido, expressed his anger at the indiscriminate defections and questioned the loyalty of the political class to the ideals and vision that guided the country's return to democratic rule.

He said the growing confusion and alliance shift in the political landscape are confounding. Lamido, party elder, ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs and Third Republic Social Democratic Party (SDP) National Secretary, lamented that former governors, ministers and other key public officers who have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) came into limelight through the PDP .

The former governor, vent his anger at the indiscriminate defections on his Facebook page, also said that the ideas that guided the country’s journey to civil rule have been forgotten. PDP, which produced three presidents – Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan – ruled the country between 1999 and 2015. Currently, the party is polarised.

Why the Chief Nyesom Wike-backed National Working Committee(NWC), led by National Chairman Abdulrahman Mohammed, is recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the faction led by Alhaji Kabiru Turaki is yet to reconcile with the new leadership. Reflecting on the democratic journey since 1999, the elder statesman said he was struggling to understand the “political chemistry and direction” currently shaping the nation’s democracy.

He pointed out that many influential figures currently occupying strategic positions across different political parties were politically nurtured and elevated under the PDP umbrella. PDP dismisses purported Supreme Court CTC on leadership crisis Lamido gave a long list of defectors from the PDP to the APC, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume, former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, as well as former Governors Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto), Danjuma Goje(Gombe) and Abdullahi Ganduje(Kano).

He also noted that former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who served as the PDP vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 election, is now backing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term. Lamido said those responsible for the realignment in the ADC, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Governors Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Gabriel Suswam (Plateau), made their names in the PDP.

He said the pillars behind the NDC, including former Bayelsa Governor Seriake Dickson, former Kano Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi defected from PDP. Lamido maintained that virtually all these actors attained national prominence through the PDP, adding that the party played a central role in shaping their political careers and public visibility.

Recalling the events that followed the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, he said political leaders across party lines worked collectively in 1999 to stabilise the country, rebuild trust and strengthen democratic institutions. He said the political class at that time also succeeded in restoring Nigeria’s leadership role within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU).

The former governor doubted if the country has remained faithful to the ideals and vision that guided its return to democratic rule, nearly three decades ago





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PDP Leadership Crisis Confusion Defections PDP Leadership Crisis PDP Recognition PDP Polarisation PDP Defectors PDP Produced Presidents PDP Ideals And Vision PDP Loyalty

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