PDP Leadership Battle: Court Rulings Cement Turaki Faction as Legitimate, Wike-Aligned Group 'Has No Legal Standing'

Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, a PDP chieftain, announced that recent court decisions, including a Supreme Court judgment and a subsequent Appeal Court ruling, have definitively settled the PDP's internal leadership dispute, declaring the Turaki faction as the legitimate leadership and stripping the Nyesom Wike-aligned faction of any legal standing.

A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, has firmly declared that the faction aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, no longer holds any legal standing within the party.

In a televised interview on Arise Television on Sunday night, Pearse asserted that recent judicial rulings have definitively resolved the contentious leadership dispute that has long plagued the opposition party. He traced the legal journey to a Supreme Court judgment delivered on April 30, whose Certified True Copy was officially released on November 1, 2025. According to Pearse, that landmark ruling already established the legitimacy of one faction over the other.

He noted that the group supporting Senator Samuel Anyanwu attempted to appeal the Supreme Court's decision, but their efforts were thwarted by a fresh judgment from the Appeal Court, which reaffirmed the nullification of the Anyanwu faction and recognized the Turaki faction as the sole legitimate leadership of the PDP.

"Since November 1, 2025, this was made known in the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court's judgement of April 30th. They appealed the judgement of the Supreme Court, but another judgement came out yesterday by the Appeal Court stating the Anyanwu's faction is null and void and that the Turaki fraction is the legitimate PDP," Pearse stated.

As a member of the PDP Board of Governors, Pearse emphasized that the latest appellate court decision has stripped the Wike-backed structure of any remaining legal validity and has consolidated the position of the Turaki camp. The PDP has been embroiled in a protracted internal crisis, with two rival factions claiming authority over the party's national leadership.

This schism has spawned numerous lawsuits, often resulting in contradictory interpretations and worsening the divisions within the main opposition party, thereby undermining its cohesion and electoral preparedness ahead of future contests





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