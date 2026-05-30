PDP Lagos Chapter Suspends Bode George, 23 Others Over Anti-Party Activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos State chapter has suspended former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Bode George, alongside 23 other members over alleged anti-party activities.

A faction of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) has suspended former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Bode George , alongside 23 other members over alleged anti-party activities .

The suspension was announced in a statement issued on Friday and signed by the Chairman of the party's disciplinary committee in Lagos State, Kayode Ogunbiyi, and the committee's secretary, Desmond Agbo. The committee said the decision followed a resolution that the party could no longer accommodate actions capable of causing division and internal disaffection among members.

According to the statement, the decision was reached after a meeting held on May 26, 2026, during which several petitions alleging anti-party activities and breaches of the PDP constitution were reviewed. The committee also referenced a previous disciplinary action taken by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) against George, insisting that the earlier suspension remained valid.

Others affected by the suspension include Aduke Maina, Abimbola Ogunkelu, Laja Adeoye, Tunji Shele, Sunday Olaifa, Gbenga Adegbesan, Rita Orji, Kofoworola Bucknor, and Onikepo Oshodi, among others. The committee further stated that it considered cases involving members allegedly collaborating with rival political parties or engaging in unauthorised political activities deemed harmful to the party's interests. It added that all suspended members are barred from participating in PDP activities within Lagos State or representing the party in any capacity.

The faction also warned that legal action may be taken against any affected member found engaging in conduct contrary to the party's interests in the state





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PDP Bode George Anti-Party Activities Lagos State

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