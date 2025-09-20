PDP Kebbi State Vows Disciplinary Action Against Congress Sabotage

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State has announced its intention to take disciplinary action against members accused of attempting to disrupt the upcoming congresses. The party’s legal advisor, Mr. Nura Bello, made the announcement, emphasizing the importance of party unity and the adherence to internal procedures. The congresses are scheduled for September 20th and 27th.

Nura Bello, the party’s Legal Adviser in Kebbi State, during a press briefing held in Birnin Kebbi on Friday. Mr. Bello emphasized that the party has made comprehensive preparations to address any attempts to sabotage the congresses, underscoring the importance of upholding party unity and adhering to established procedures. Furthermore, he highlighted that the party's national leadership has already established a Disciplinary Committee. This committee's primary responsibility is to investigate and address any instances of anti-party activities or any actions that could potentially jeopardize the integrity of the congresses. The swift formation of this committee reflects the PDP's unwavering commitment to maintaining discipline and ensuring that the congresses are conducted in a fair and transparent manner. The party aims to send a clear message that disruptive behavior will not be tolerated, and that all members are expected to prioritize the collective interests of the party. This proactive approach is essential for fostering a cohesive and functional party structure, which is crucial for achieving its objectives and effectively representing the interests of its members and supporters. The focus is on ensuring that the congresses serve their intended purpose: to democratically select party officials and lay a solid foundation for future political endeavors. This decisive action underlines the PDP's resolve to confront any challenges that may arise and to maintain the party's internal stability. \Addressing concerns about a court order that had been circulating on social media, purportedly directing the suspension of congresses in Kano and Kebbi States, Mr. Bello provided clarity on the situation. The order, which appeared on September 18th, raised questions about the legal standing of the congresses and generated uncertainty among party members. However, Mr. Bello clarified that the party swiftly engaged legal counsel to address the matter and ensure that the congresses could proceed as planned. He explained that the party's legal team moved quickly to seek the vacation of the order, and they were successful in their efforts. The judge, in his wisdom, vacated the order, citing misrepresentation of facts and lack of jurisdiction as the primary reasons for the decision. This positive outcome reaffirms the party's commitment to respecting the rule of law and upholding the integrity of the legal process. The judge's decision further clarified that Kano State was not even among the states scheduled to hold congresses on the dates mentioned in the initial court order. Mr. Bello expressed his disappointment that the plaintiffs who initiated the court action were PDP members in the state. He noted that jurisdictional matters of this nature are typically handled at the state High Court level, and that the decision to escalate the matter to a higher court was unwarranted. This incident underscores the importance of resolving internal disputes within the appropriate legal channels and upholding party unity. The focus remains firmly on ensuring the successful conduct of the congresses and fostering a collaborative environment among party members. This proactive approach is designed to minimize distractions and to ensure that all efforts are concentrated on achieving the party's strategic goals. The legal team's success in vacating the order sends a clear signal that the party is well-prepared to defend its internal processes and to uphold its commitment to the rule of law. \In his concluding remarks, Mr. Bello issued a strong appeal to all PDP members in Kebbi State, urging them to actively participate in the upcoming congresses. He emphasized the importance of mass participation, encouraging members to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic rights and contribute to the party's decision-making process. He reaffirmed that the congresses would proceed as scheduled on Saturday, September 20th and 27th, and that all necessary arrangements had been finalized to ensure their smooth execution. This call for participation serves as a powerful message, reinforcing the value of democratic principles within the party and promoting a sense of ownership among its members. By encouraging active involvement, the party aims to strengthen its internal democracy and to create a more inclusive and representative environment. This collective effort is considered essential for building a robust and functional party that can effectively represent the interests of its constituents. The successful organization and execution of the congresses are seen as vital steps in strengthening the party's position and preparing it for future political challenges. The party's leadership is committed to creating a transparent and fair process, ensuring that all members have an equal opportunity to participate and to contribute to the party's success. The emphasis on mass participation reflects the party's dedication to inclusive governance and its commitment to the principles of democracy. The congresses are expected to set a positive tone for future party activities and to enhance the party’s overall image. The invitation for widespread participation underscores the party's commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and the upholding of democratic values within the organization. The final preparations are underway to ensure that the congresses are a resounding success, and to solidify the party's position in Kebbi State





