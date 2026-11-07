PDP Gubernatorial Candidates Urge Supreme Court Appeal Amid Factional Dispute

PDP gubernatorial candidates urge leadership to appeal court rulings to the Supreme Court. Chairman Turaki promises legal strategy and unity for the 2027 elections amid ongoing internal factional conflicts.

The Gubernatorial Candidates Forum of the authentic Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has formally urged the party leadership to immediately file an appeal against the recent Court of Appeal judgment at the Supreme Court. This strategic call to action was made during a high-level solidarity visit to the party's Interim National Working Committee ( INWC). The delegation sought to reinforce party unity and prevent further internal divisions as the organization prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Candidates Demand Urgent Legal Strategy

Honorable Sunday Biggs, the chairman of the Gubernatorial Candidates Forum, led a delegation of key political figures in this significant intervention. The group emphasized that the legal battle requires urgent, competent, and meticulously prepared action from the party's central committee. They argued that a swift and robust appeal to the Supreme Court is essential to safeguard the party's legal standing and electoral viability.

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Biggs assured the leadership of the candidates full cooperation and readiness to contribute resources and political capital toward rebuilding the PDP into a stronger, more unified, and electorally competitive political organization. The delegation insisted that the challenges facing the opposition party should not be allowed to dictate its future trajectory or diminish its historical significance in Nigerian politics.

Leadership Responds With Confidence and Legal Review

Responding to the delegation, PDP factional chairman Mohammed Turaki thanked the candidates for their continued solidarity, describing the visit as particularly significant given the current uncertainties surrounding the party. Turaki revealed that the leadership has received numerous calls and visits from founding fathers, former and serving party leaders, members of the Board of Trustees, and other concerned citizens regarding the state of the party and national democracy.

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Turaki categorically declared that the PDP would not surrender to what he described as attempts by undemocratic forces to undermine its existence. He asserted that the party would continue to survive and remain the quintessential political entity it had historically been. The leadership expressed confidence that the PDP would overcome these challenges and emerge stronger, emphasizing resilience over resignation.

Legal Context and Electoral Act Compliance

Addressing the specific legal implications of the appellate court judgment, Turaki disclosed that the faction had directed its legal team to thoroughly study the ruling and advise on the appropriate next steps. A high-level meeting with the legal counsel is scheduled immediately to review the judgment and determine the precise course of action for the Supreme Court appeal.

Turaki clarified that the Board of Trustees had not instituted an entirely new case but rather sought an interpretation of existing judgments delivered by the FCT High Court, Federal High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court. He explained that the combined effect of these judicial pronouncements affirms that the Turaki-led leadership represents the authentic and legitimate leadership of the PDP.

The faction maintained that it had conducted several activities in strict compliance with the Electoral Act, culminating in the emergence of candidates for various elective positions ahead of the 2027 general elections. Turaki confirmed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already received the particulars of these candidates, including those seeking presidential, National Assembly, governorship, and state Houses of Assembly positions.

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Outlook for 2027 Elections and Party Unity

Turaki expressed optimism that the party's grievances would receive favorable consideration were the matter to proceed to the Supreme Court. He assured the governorship candidates that the leadership would continue the struggle to ensure the PDP remained on the ballot in 2027. He stated that even if legal shackles were removed only days before the election, the party would successfully get to the polls and emerge victorious.

The PDP factional chairman also urged party members to remain calm and resolute, warning against actions that could further compound the party's difficulties. He promised to respect constitutional organs, promote inclusive consultations, and carry all stakeholders along in future decisions. The delegation also called for sustained engagement with grassroots members to counter misinformation and alleviate anxiety arising from the lingering leadership crisis.