PDP Governors’ Candidate Confirmed for 2027 Election; Dr. Yahaya Ohinoyi Joins as Deputy

The People’s Democratic Party formally confirmed its governorship candidate in Lafia and announced Dr. Yahaya Ohinoyi as his running mate, amid INEC oversight and emphatic pledges of renewed governance for the 2027 state election.

In a recently held gathering at the party secretariat in Lafia , the gubernatorial candidate for the People's Democratic Party was formally affirmed for a third time by representatives from all 147 electoral wards, 13 local government areas and the state working committee.

The affirmation took place under the watchful eye of Independent National Electoral Commission officials, whose presence signaled that the party’s nomination is legitimate and recognized by the electoral body. Following the ceremony, the candidate publicly announced Dr. Yahaya Ohinoyi of Toto Local Government Area as his running mate for the deputy governorship, thereby completing the ticket for the upcoming 2027 election.

During the announcement, the candidate expressed gratitude for the party’s confidence in him, noting that he will develop a fresh and improved blueprint for the state only after this formal endorsement. He emphasised that the presence of INEC monitors was a clear indication that the party will appear on the ballot and is prepared to compete in the electoral process.

He also thanked the national party leader, Nyesom Wike, for his steadfast support and for sustaining the party’s momentum across the country. The deputy candidate, Dr. Yahaya Ohinoyi, reciprocated the overture by thanking the governor candidate for the nomination job. The two leaders highlighted their shared commitment to ensuring the PDP’s victory in the 2027 elections, and they pledged to work together to address the priorities of the people of the state.

Their joint statement underscored a promise to deliver policies that would strengthen the economy, improve security, and attract investment, all while maintaining the party’s core values. The event was a display of unity and confidence within the PDP’s ranks and a clear message that the party intends to make significant strides in the forthcoming election cycle. Attendees included key party officials, local leaders, and supporters, all of whom celebrated the affirmation and the launch of the new ticket.

As the campaign trail begins to pick up momentum, voters will be watching to see how the PDP’s platform compares to its opponents and how its candidates plan to address the state’s pressing challenges.





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