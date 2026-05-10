PDP Faction Confirms Goodluck Jonathan's Party Membership Despite Anticipated Presidential Bid

The Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has clarified that former president Goodluck Jonathan remains a member of the party. Ememobong, the faction's spokesperson, dismissed campaign posters suggesting that he will be contesting the 2027 presidential election under an African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform or any other party.

The Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed that former president Goodluck Jonathan remains a member of the party despite campaign posters suggesting that he will be contesting the 2027 presidential election under an African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform or any other party.

Ememobong, the spokesperson of the faction, dismissed these posters as fake and stated that contrary to reports, Jonathan is registered personally as a member of the PDP. The party clarified the situation due to the legal implications of double registration under the Electoral Act. The public, especially the Independent National Electoral Commission, are urged to counteract any fraudulent activities





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People's Democratic Party (PDP) Goodluck Jonathan African Democratic Congress (ADC) Double Registration Electoral Act Fake Campaign Posters Political Maneuvering

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