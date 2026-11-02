PDP Expels Gombe Aspiring Candidates Over Primary Disputes

Peoples Democratic Party removes Khamisu Mailantarki and Usman Garry from membership for anti-party conduct following contentious 2027 Gombe governorship primaries.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has officially expelled two former governorship aspirants, Khamisu Mailantarki and Usman Garry, for engaging in activities deemed harmful to the party's unity. This decisive action targets individuals who lost in the internal primaries for the 2027 Gombe State governorship election but subsequently challenged the legitimacy of the victory.

PDP Disciplinary Actions Against Rivals

Khamisu Mailantarki and Usman Garry were removed from the party membership after a thorough review by the party's disciplinary committee found them guilty of gross misconduct. The expulsion follows a period of significant internal conflict regarding the selection process for the governorship candidate. Both men were suspended for one month prior to their final expulsion over alleged anti-party activities.

Also read Yilwatda: Akwanga-Jos-Gombe Road Planned To Last 100 Years After Completion

Mr. Mohammed, announcing the decision, cited specific sections of the PDP Constitution, including Section 57, Section 58(1), and Section 59. These provisions govern offences and disciplinary measures within the party structure. The notice stated that the affected individuals engaged in conduct inconsistent with the constitution, bringing the party into disrepute. This legal framework was used to justify their removal from all party roles and privileges.

Legal Challenges and Court Interventions

The controversy began with the first primary held on 26 May, where Isa Pantami emerged as the candidate. Mr. Pantami, a former minister of Communications and Digital Economy, had defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) before this exercise. His victory was challenged by Mr. Mailantarki and Mr. Garry, who argued the process was irregular. They claimed eligible contestants were excluded from the voting process entirely.

Advertisement

On 24 September, the Federal High Court in Gombe presided over by Justice Amina Mohammed nullified the initial primary. The court ordered the PDP to conduct another election within 30 days because the first exercise did not comply with internal rules. The rerun was subsequently held on 29 September across the state's 11 local government areas. Mr. Pantami again emerged victorious, securing the most votes in this second round of voting.

Specific Grievances of Expelled Aspirants

Mr. Mailantarki raised a specific objection regarding Mr. Pantami's eligibility. He argued that Mr. Pantami joined the PDP after the party had already submitted its list of aspirants to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Mr. Mailantarki contended the contest should have been solely between him and Mr. Garry, insisting his own victory was invalidated by discounting Mr. Pantami's votes.

Usman Garry presented a different set of grievances regarding the rerun. He alleged irregularities in his specific voting area, claiming he was prevented from voting. He stated that only five votes from his supporters were counted after he insisted on proper voting procedures. These conflicting claims of exclusion and manipulation fueled the tension that led to the disciplinary hearings.

Consequences for PDP Membership

The official expulsion notice confirmed that Mr. Mailantarki and Mr. Garry cease to be members of the Peoples Democratic Party at any level. They were stripped of all rights, privileges, and affiliations with the party organization. The decision was taken in strict compliance with the principles of fair hearing as provided for in both the party's constitution and the Nigerian Constitution.

Advertisement

Mr. Pantami is currently involved in an ongoing suit against INEC regarding his eligibility. This legal battle is separate from the internal party disciplinary measures but relates to the same timeline. The PDP leadership reiterated that its constitution remains supreme and binding on all members. No member, regardless of status, is above the party's laws and disciplinary framework. The party maintains that its internal processes were conducted lawfully and fairly during the selection of its candidate for the upcoming election.