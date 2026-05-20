PDP Endorses Dan Lawan in Katsina Central Senatorial District and Nura Khalil in Funtua for Senate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has selected Dan Lawan as its consensus candidate for the Katsina Central Senatorial District and Nura Khalil as its consensus candidate for Funtua Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) in Katsina State has endorsed Hamisu Gambo , popularly known as Dan Lawan, as its consensus candidate for Katsina Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections .

The endorsement took place during an affirmation ceremony held at the PDP headquarters in Katsina on Wednesday. Yakubu Lado Danmarke, the PDP leader in the state and governorship candidate, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of party supporters. According to him, the PDP’s method of selecting candidates differs from that of the ruling party because it prioritises competence, pedigree, and proven performance.

Nura Amadi Kurfi, the Katsina State PDP Chairman, commended Lado for his consistent support and dedication to the growth of the party. In another development, the PDP also endorsed Nura Khalil as its consensus candidate for Funtua Senatorial District





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PDP Hamisu Gambo Katsina State Consensus Candidate General Elections Yakubu Lado Danmarke Nura Amadi Kurfi Competence Pedigree Proven Performance Nura Khalil

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