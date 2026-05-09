PDP Dismisses Certified True Copy of Supreme Court Judgment

The Nigerian People's Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the recent Supreme Court judgment, claiming it does not meet the established requirements for proper certification of official court documents. The party challenges those who have circulated the document to prove where in the judgment the supreme court upheld Anyanwu's suspension. The PDP further states that the Supreme Court judgment only affirms Turaki's defeat.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the certified true copy of the Supreme Court judgment regarding the party's leadership crisis as fake, challenging the Tanimu Turaki-led group to point out where in the judgment the apex court upheld Anyanwu's suspension.

In a statement, the party described the circulating document as falling short of the requirements for certification of official court documents. The PDP further stated that the judgment only affirms Turaki's defeat and exposed misleading narratives regarding Anyanwu's suspension





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

People's Democratic Party Supreme Court Leadership Crisis Certificated True Copy Supreme Court Judgment Samuel Anyanwu Certification Of Official Court Documents Current Circulating Document In The Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PDP internal crisis already settled by Supreme Court – Party chieftain, SaniA chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Umar Sani, says the Supreme Court has already settled the party's internal crisis. Sani made this disclosure on Thursday during an interview on 'Morning Show', a programme on Arise Television.

Read more »

Federal High Court Adjourns ADC Leadership Suit IndefinitelyThe Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned a suit challenging the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under David Mark indefinitely after the plaintiff requested a transfer of the case. The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, involves a leadership dispute between Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola. The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed an interlocutory appeal by Mark, but the defendants opposed the transfer request, calling it a delay tactic. Justice Emeka Nwite ruled that the court could not act without hearing all parties and awaits further directives from the Chief Judge.

Read more »

PDP Dismisses Posed Certified True Copy of Supreme Court Judgment as FakeThe Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed a purported Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment on the party's leadership crisis, highlighting its fake nature and questioning its legitimacy.

Read more »

Federal High Court Adjourns Suit After Request for Certifying Supreme Court Judgment and Wait for CJ's DirectiveA Federal High Court in Abuja granted an indefinite adjournment in a suit filed by an aggrieved chieftain, requesting proper filing of the certified true copy (CTC) of the recent judgment of the Supreme Court on an interlocutory appeal, serving defendants with a copy of a letter to the court's Chief Judge and waiting for further or any directive from the Chief Judge

Read more »