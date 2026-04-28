PDP Crisis Deepens in Sokoto State as Chairman Rejects Dissolution

A dispute over leadership in the Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has escalated with the dissolution of the state executive committee and the appointment of a caretaker committee. The ousted chairman, Bello Goronyo, is challenging the decision, leading to a power struggle within the party.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) in Sokoto State is currently embroiled in a significant internal crisis, marked by the dissolution of the state executive committee and the appointment of a new caretaker committee .

This development has ignited a power struggle, with the ousted state chairman, Bello Goronyo, vehemently rejecting the decision and asserting his continued legitimacy. The national leadership of the PDP, citing Article 29 (2) (b) of the party’s constitution, justified the dissolution and the formation of the caretaker committee, which is largely composed of loyalists to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nysom Mike. The caretaker committee is headed by Hayatu Tafida as chairperson and Ahmad Pawa as secretary.

Mr. Goronyo, in an interview with ATS Hausa, a local news outlet, maintained that he remains the duly elected chairman of the PDP in Sokoto State and will only relinquish his position upon the natural expiration of his term. He dismissed the national party’s decision as unlawful, stating that only a court of law has the authority to remove him from office. This defiant stance underscores the depth of the division within the Sokoto State chapter of the PDP.

The situation mirrors broader challenges facing the party at the national level, characterized by internal conflicts and struggles for control. The party’s performance in the 2023 general elections in Sokoto State was notably underwhelming, securing only one out of three senatorial seats, three out of eleven House of Representatives seats, and ten out of thirty State Assembly seats. This electoral setback has likely exacerbated existing tensions within the party, contributing to the current power struggle.

The appointment of a caretaker committee perceived as aligned with a specific faction within the party is likely to further deepen these divisions, potentially hindering the PDP’s efforts to regain lost ground in the state. The implications of this crisis extend beyond the immediate power dynamics within the PDP in Sokoto State. The internal strife could significantly impact the party’s ability to effectively function as the main opposition force in the state.

A fractured and divided party is less likely to present a united front against the ruling party, potentially weakening its electoral prospects in future elections. Furthermore, the dispute raises questions about the PDP’s internal governance and its adherence to its own constitutional provisions. The national leadership’s decision to dissolve the state executive committee and appoint a caretaker committee has been met with resistance from the affected officials, highlighting a potential disconnect between the national and state levels of the party.

Resolving this crisis will require careful negotiation and a commitment to upholding the principles of due process and internal democracy. Failure to do so could further erode public trust in the PDP and undermine its long-term viability as a political force in Sokoto State. The situation demands a swift and equitable resolution to prevent further fragmentation and ensure the party can effectively represent the interests of its members and supporters.

The future of the PDP in Sokoto State hinges on its ability to overcome these internal challenges and forge a path towards unity and effective governance





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PDP Sokoto State Political Crisis Caretaker Committee Bello Goronyo Nysom Mike

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