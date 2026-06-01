PDP Crisis Deepens as Wike Asserts Sandy Onor as Sole Presidential Candidate

Nyesom Wike has declared Sandy Onor as the only PDP presidential candidate for 2027, citing INEC's recognition of Wadata Plaza as the party's secretariat amid factional tensions.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike , has firmly asserted that the sole presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) for the 2027 elections is Sandy Onor .

Wike made this declaration during his monthly media chat in Abuja, emphasizing that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) only recognizes Wadata Plaza as the legitimate secretariat of the party. His statement comes amid growing factional tensions within the PDP, as two rival groups recently presented different presidential candidates. While the faction aligned with Wike nominated Onor, the opposing group led by Tanimu Turaki endorsed former President Goodluck Jonathan in absentia.

Wike questioned the legitimacy of the alternative nomination, asking, "Do you pick someone who has not told you he wants to run for an election?

" He underscored that INEC must be aware of the official party secretariat, stating, "The INEC-recognized PDP secretariat is Wadata Plaza and not anyone's private office or bedroom. " This highlights the ongoing struggle for control of the party's structure and its formal recognition by electoral authorities. The internal discord within the PDP has broader implications for Nigeria's political landscape as the 2027 general elections approach.

The emergence of two presidential candidates from the same party exposes deep divisions that could weaken the PDP's electoral prospects. Wike's strong stance reinforces his influential role within the party and his efforts to consolidate authority around the Onor candidacy.

Meanwhile, the Turaki faction's endorsement of Goodluck Jonathan, who has not publicly declared his intention to run, adds a layer of uncertainty. Observers note that such factionalism often leads to legal battles and further fragmentation, potentially benefiting rival parties like the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The situation also raises concerns about INEC's preparedness to manage a party with competing claims of legitimacy, a scenario that could complicate the electoral process.

Political analysts suggest that the PDP's crisis reflects a wider trend of internal power struggles in Nigerian parties, frequently centered on control of party machinery and resources. Wike's reference to the secretariat is not merely symbolic; it pertains to legal recognition and access to party funds, campaign infrastructure, and voter outreach networks. The Wadata Plaza secretariat, historically associated with the PDP's national working committee, is currently under the influence of Wike's allies.

In contrast, the rival faction operates from a different location, undermining unity. This discord may alienate grassroots members and donors, while also providing ammunition for opposition critics. As the 2027 elections draw nearer, the PDP faces a critical juncture: reconcile its factions or risk a decisive defeat. The outcome of this power tussle will undoubtedly shape the dynamics of Nigeria's presidential race and the broader democratic consolidation efforts





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PDP Wike Sandy Onor Goodluck Jonathan INEC 2027 Elections Party Faction Wadata Plaza

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