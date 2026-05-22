PDP Condemns Attack on Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, Calls for Urgent Action to Address Security Challenges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack on Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, and called on President Tinubu to take urgent action to address the security challenges facing the country.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) has condemned in strong terms the attack on Government Girls Secondary School, Maga , Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State , describing the incident as barbaric.

The attack, which resulted in the death of the Vice Principal, Hassan Yakubu Makuku, and the abduction of 25 students, has further highlighted the alarming rise in insecurity that has become a reality for the majority of Nigerians under the Tinubu-led APC administration. The PDP has consistently criticized the administration for prioritizing the politicization of governance over the protection of citizens.

The party has lamented that when a government fails in its primary duty of safeguarding lives and property, it must accept responsibility and deal decisively with the issues, rather than act aloof or attempt to deflect from the core issues. The PDP has sympathized with the parents of the abducted students, the family of the slain Vice Principal, as well as the staff, students, and management of the affected school, and the government of Kebbi State.

The party has called on President Tinubu to urgently and sufficiently give attention to securing the lives and property of Nigerians so that the tragic cycle that is becoming a daily occurrence will finally come to an end. The PDP has also criticized the administration for its handling of security issues, stating that the government has consistently failed to provide adequate security for its citizens.

The party has urged the government to take immediate action to address the security challenges facing the country, including the abduction of students and the killing of innocent people. The PDP has also called on the international community to intervene and provide assistance to the government of Nigeria in addressing the security challenges facing the country.

The party believes that the international community has a role to play in helping the government of Nigeria to address the security challenges facing the country, and that it is the responsibility of the government to protect its citizens. The PDP has also stated that it will continue to work with other opposition parties to ensure that the government is held accountable for its actions and that the security challenges facing the country are addressed.

The party believes that the security challenges facing the country are a result of the failure of the government to provide adequate security for its citizens, and that it is the responsibility of the government to protect its citizens. The PDP has also called on the government to provide support to the families of the abducted students and the family of the slain Vice Principal, as well as to the staff, students, and management of the affected school, and the government of Kebbi State.

The party believes that the government has a responsibility to support the families of those affected by the attack, and that it is the responsibility of the government to protect its citizens. The PDP has also stated that it will continue to work with other opposition parties to ensure that the government is held accountable for its actions and that the security challenges facing the country are addressed.

The party believes that the security challenges facing the country are a result of the failure of the government to provide adequate security for its citizens, and that it is the responsibility of the government to protect its citizens





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PDP Attack On Government Girls Secondary School Maga Kebbi State Security Challenges

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