PDP Commences Screening of Presidential and Governorship Aspirants for 2027 Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has initiated the process of selecting its presidential and governorship candidates for the 2027 general elections. The screening is being conducted by the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee at the party's National Secretariat Annex, Maitama, Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP , has commenced the screening of its presidential and governorship aspirants ahead of the 2027 general elections. The exercise, conducted by the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee , is taking place at the party's National Secretariat Annex , Legacy House, Maitama , Abuja .

According to a statement issued by the National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, the screening of governorship aspirants will begin at 12 noon on Thursday, while that of presidential aspirants is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the same venue. The statement said the presidential screening committee is chaired by former Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, with Hassan Sokodobo serving as Secretary.

Other members of the presidential screening committee include Alhaji Abba Isawa, Senator George Sekibo, Sodipo Semiu, Mrs Chinelo Chidebelu, Nasiru Mohammed, Senator Zainab Kure, and Lindsey Sora. For the governorship aspirants, the screening committee is chaired by former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi, while George Ariolu serves as Secretary.

Other members of the governorship screening committee include Dr Ibrahim Umar, Prof. Aisha Madawaki, Tajudeen Yusuf, Dr Abdulganiyu Oloyin, Babangida Modibbo, Alhaji Buba Biri, Olaniyi Ogungbuji, Mike Ahumibe, Gabriel Igboko, Pastor Tony Effiong, and Mrs Precious Ojelabi





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PDP Screening Presidential Governorship Aspirants 2027 General Elections National Working Committee National Director Of Publicity National Secretariat Annex Maitama Abuja Presidential Screening Committee Governorship Screening Committee Okezie Ikpeazu Hassan Sokodobo Ahmed Makarfi George Ariolu Dr Ibrahim Umar Prof. Aisha Madawaki Tajudeen Yusuf Dr Abdulganiyu Oloyin Babangida Modibbo Alhaji Buba Biri Olaniyi Ogungbuji Mike Ahumibe Gabriel Igboko Pastor Tony Effiong Mrs Precious Ojelabi

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