PDP Clears Ibrahim Dankwambo for Senate Seat Ahead of 2027 Elections

Former governor of Gombe State and serving senator Ibrahim Dankwambo has been cleared by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to seek another term in the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 elections .

Dankwambo, who represents Gombe North in the Senate, was among the aspirants approved by the party’s screening committee for the upcoming National Assembly primaries in the state. The development comes at a time of rising political competition in Gombe North, especially after reports that Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has also been cleared to contest for the same senatorial seat after completing his tenure as governor.

The PDP confirmation was contained in a letter from the party’s Gombe State Secretariat to the National Chairman through the National Organising Secretary, forwarding the list of screened aspirants for Senate and House of Representatives races. The letter was signed by the chairman of the Screening Committee, Mohammed Dan’azumi Adamu, the secretary of the committee, Musa Abubakar, and the PDP state secretary, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar.

According to the document, Anthonysiyako Yaro was cleared for Gombe South Senatorial District, while Aliyu Hammadu secured clearance for Gombe Central Senatorial District. It also stated that for the House of Representatives, the party cleared Gidado Alhaji Lawanti for Akko Federal Constituency, Mohammed Lamido for Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency, and Dr Obed Paul Shehu for Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency.

Others listed as cleared include Dr Nasir Ibrahim for Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency, Shuaibu Umar Galadima for Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency, and Rambi Ibrahim Ayala for Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency. The list of cleared candidates will head into the elections in 2027, an opportunity for the party and Dankwambo to grow stronger in the national assembly by increasing their numbers





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Ibrahim Dankwambo Peoples Democratic Party 2027 Elections National Assembly

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