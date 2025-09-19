PDP Chieftain Welcomes Peter Obi Back, Advocates for South-East Presidential Ticket in 2027

A PDP chieftain, Chief Dan Ulasi, has expressed his desire to welcome Peter Obi back to the party, citing his credibility and popularity as valuable assets. He also advocated for fairness in the selection of the PDP's presidential candidate in 2027, suggesting the ticket should be micro-zoned to the South-East. Ulasi believes Obi's presence would significantly boost the party's chances in the polls and sees the PDP focusing on rebuilding itself for future elections.

Chief Dan Ulasi , a prominent figure within the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), has publicly extended an invitation to Peter Obi , the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), suggesting his return to the PDP fold as a valuable asset ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ulasi’s remarks, delivered on Arise Television on Friday, highlighted Obi’s significant credibility and widespread popularity, arguing that his presence would significantly enhance the PDP's prospects in the upcoming polls. Ulasi believes Obi's support base is substantial enough to provide any party with a considerable head start in an election. He expressed his personal enthusiasm, stating, I’ll be happy if he joins PDP because he will bring his credibility to bear on the party as we are reorganising. Any party that has him today will know they already have more than 30 to 40 percent of the election because he has tremendous support across this country. This proactive stance reflects a strategic assessment by Ulasi, who sees Obi as a key player capable of contributing to the PDP's resurgence and strengthening its position in the political landscape. He believes that Obi’s widespread appeal transcends traditional party lines, making him a valuable addition to any political platform. This assessment of Peter Obi’s potential underscores the PDP's eagerness to consolidate its strengths and prepare for the challenges of the 2027 elections. Ulasi's comments also suggest that the PDP recognizes the need to broaden its appeal and encompass diverse perspectives within its ranks. The party is focused on strategic planning to position itself for success in the coming years. The party is eager to strategize and rebuild its internal structure and strengthen its reach within the political landscape. This effort includes rebuilding and reaching out to new people to expand its influence and potential candidates. In his assessment of the political situation, Ulasi highlighted the importance of fair play in the selection of the PDP’s presidential candidate for the 2027 elections. Ulasi advocates that the PDP's leadership will consider the interest of every political zones while deciding on their candidate for the 2027 elections, ensuring all parties are duly considered.





