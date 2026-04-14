PDP Chieftain Warns Ogun Residents Against 'State Capture' Disguised as Political Consensus

Otunba Segun Showunmi, a PDP chieftain, urges Ogun State residents to reject the APC's 'consensus' governorship candidate, alleging it's a form of 'state capture' lacking integrity and reminiscent of imposition. He calls for resistance and defends the state's history of independent thought.

Otunba Segun Showunmi , a prominent figure within the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) and the Convener of the Alternative, has issued a stern warning to the residents of Ogun State , urging them to reject what he characterizes as ' state capture ' masquerading as political consensus . This call to action follows the recent announcement by Governor Dapo Abiodun and other leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ) who unanimously endorsed Senator Solomon Adeola (Yayi), representing Ogun West, as their consensus governorship candidate for the upcoming elections. The decision, made public during an APC strategic caucus meeting at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, has prompted a strong reaction from Showunmi, who views the move as a threat to the state's established values and democratic principles.

Showunmi's critique, articulated in a piece titled 'From Magbon to Now: We Will Not Be Conquered. Ogun’s Line in the Sand: Resistance to State Capture', highlights the potential erosion of Ogun State's long-standing reputation for independent thought and critical engagement. He challenges the legitimacy of the political arrangement, emphasizing that while 'consensus' can be a legitimate internal party mechanism, it transforms into an act of imposition when devoid of integrity. He argues that the current process represents a 'humiliation' for the electorate, and the arrogance of those attempting to impose their will must be met with resolute opposition from the grassroots.

The PDP chieftain, also known as the Odofin Keesi, expressed deep concern over the lack of a demonstrable record of public service and ethical conduct among those attempting to dictate the state's future. He argues that without integrity, any attempt at consensus becomes a tool for control, the initial step in a process of state capture. Showunmi emphasized that the foundations of a credible consensus rest on unwavering integrity, be it in personal dealings, public service or a profound understanding of governance.

Furthermore, Showunmi maintains that the history of Ogun State is etched with examples of its people challenging and overcoming oppressive systems. He cites the state's historical ability to resist entrenched power structures, from the fall of the Oyo Empire to contemporary times, as evidence of its inherent spirit of independence. Showunmi emphatically stated that the people of Ogun State, particularly within the framework of democracy, must not accept the status of a conquered people. He insists that no justification, be it political convenience, party loyalty, or a perceived inevitability, can compel a free people to return to servitude.

He implores the residents of Ogun State to actively resist this perceived attempt at state capture, defending their hard-won freedoms and the principles of democratic governance. The situation presents a crucial test, not only of the individuals attempting to impose their will but also of the resolve and commitment of the people, traditionally known for their independence and self-determination. The call to action is a plea for vigilance and a reminder of the importance of active civic participation in safeguarding the state's future and upholding democratic values. It urges the people to remain steadfast in their resistance against any form of imposed leadership that undermines their fundamental rights.





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Ogun State PDP APC State Capture Political Consensus Solomon Adeola Dapo Abiodun Otunba Segun Showunmi Governance Democracy

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