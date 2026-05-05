PDP Chieftain Urges Caretaker Committee to Rescue Nigerians from APC Hardship

A PDP leader in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, has called on the newly appointed National Caretaker Committee led by Tanimu Turaki to address the hardships faced by Nigerians under the APC government and secure victory in the next election.

A prominent leader within the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) in Oyo State , Ambassador Olufemi Oguntoyinbo , has issued a strong call to action to the newly appointed National Caretaker Committee , urging them to prioritize the alleviation of difficulties faced by Nigeria n citizens under the current administration of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ).

Ambassador Oguntoyinbo released a formal statement to DAILY POST from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, following the recent ratification of the 13-member Caretaker Committee by the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT). This decision stemmed from the party's 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which took place in Abuja on Monday.

The committee is chaired by Tanimu Turaki, a respected figure within the party, and includes Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja as the National Secretary, alongside other key members tasked with steering the PDP through a critical period. Oguntoyinbo emphasized the importance of consolidating the unity achieved within the PDP following the Supreme Court's recent rulings, stressing that this internal cohesion is paramount to the party's future success.

He acknowledged the significant challenges that lie ahead, expressing confidence that divine guidance will be instrumental in navigating them effectively. The ambassador underscored the necessity of unwavering dedication to securing victory in the upcoming national elections, positioning the PDP as the viable alternative for a nation grappling with economic and social challenges.

He firmly believes that the PDP remains the only truly national political party in Nigeria, capable of representing the interests of all citizens and offering a path towards improved governance and prosperity. The weight of expectation from millions of Nigerians, he stated, rests upon the shoulders of the PDP, as they look to the party for relief from the hardships imposed by the APC-led government.

This expectation, he argues, must be met with resolute action and a clear vision for a better future. The caretaker committee’s role is not merely administrative, but fundamentally about restoring hope and delivering tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians. The statement from Ambassador Oguntoyinbo reflects a broader sentiment within the PDP, which views itself as the primary opposition force capable of challenging the APC's dominance.

The appointment of the caretaker committee signifies a period of transition and reorganization for the party, following internal disputes and legal challenges. The emphasis on unity is particularly crucial, as a fractured PDP would be unable to effectively capitalize on any perceived weaknesses of the ruling APC. Oguntoyinbo’s appeal to the committee is a direct plea to prioritize the needs of the electorate and to present a compelling alternative platform that addresses the pressing issues facing the country.

These issues include economic instability, rising unemployment, security concerns, and a general sense of disillusionment with the current political landscape. The ambassador’s reference to the ‘untold hardship’ experienced by Nigerians is a pointed critique of the APC’s policies and a call for the PDP to offer concrete solutions. He implicitly challenges the caretaker committee to move beyond internal politics and focus on developing a comprehensive agenda that resonates with voters across the country.

The success of this endeavor will depend on the committee’s ability to demonstrate strong leadership, foster collaboration among party members, and articulate a clear vision for a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria. Furthermore, the committee must be prepared to engage in robust public discourse, addressing criticisms and defending its policies with transparency and integrity. The upcoming elections represent a pivotal moment for the PDP, and the caretaker committee’s performance will be instrumental in determining the party’s fate.

Ambassador Oguntoyinbo’s message is not simply a political statement; it is a reflection of the growing discontent among many Nigerians regarding the current state of affairs. The APC, despite its initial promises of change, has faced increasing criticism for its handling of the economy and its inability to address fundamental challenges.

This has created an opportunity for the PDP to re-establish itself as a credible alternative, but only if it can demonstrate a genuine commitment to serving the interests of the people. The caretaker committee’s mandate extends beyond simply preparing for elections; it encompasses a broader responsibility to rebuild trust in the PDP and to present a compelling vision for the future.

This requires a fundamental shift in approach, moving away from the perceived corruption and mismanagement that plagued the party in the past. The emphasis on divine guidance suggests a recognition that the challenges facing Nigeria are complex and require more than just political solutions. It also reflects a deep-seated belief in the power of faith and the importance of moral leadership.

The ambassador’s call for the committee to ‘do all that is possible’ underscores the urgency of the situation and the high stakes involved. The PDP’s success in the upcoming elections will not only determine the political landscape of Nigeria but also have a profound impact on the lives of millions of citizens. The caretaker committee must therefore rise to the occasion and demonstrate the leadership, vision, and commitment necessary to deliver a brighter future for the nation.

The committee’s actions will be closely scrutinized by the public, the media, and the international community, and its legacy will be defined by its ability to meet the challenges ahead and to fulfill the expectations of the Nigerian people





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PDP APC Tanimu Turaki Oyo State Politics National Caretaker Committee Election Hardship Nigeria Ambassador Olufemi Oguntoyinbo

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