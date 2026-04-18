PDP Chieftain Declares 2027 Governorship Ambition, Criticizes Pre-Election Endorsements; APC Governor Endorses Senator for Governor

Segun Showunmi of the PDP has announced his intention to run for Ogun State governor in 2027, calling for competitive elections and criticizing pre-determined candidate selections. In parallel, Governor Dapo Abiodun of the APC has endorsed Senator Solomon Adeola as the party's preferred candidate, citing continuity and unity.

Segun Showunmi, a prominent figure within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has officially declared his aspirations to vie for the governorship of Ogun State in the upcoming 2027 elections. The announcement was made on Friday during a formal visit to the secretariat of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Abeokuta, the state's capital. Showunmi explicitly stated his intention to participate in the gubernatorial race, appealing to the IPAC for assistance in forming a collaborative committee to facilitate his ambition. He emphasized that this committee would be instrumental in determining the best approach to achieving his electoral goals.

Beyond his personal declaration, Showunmi voiced strong concerns regarding what he perceives as a trend of pre-determined candidate selections, describing it as a coronation, which he believes undermines the democratic process. He argued passionately that the governance of Ogun State should not be ceded to any individual without undergoing a rigorous and competitive electoral process.

Showunmi posed a critical question to the electorate and political stakeholders as the 2027 election cycle approaches: will Ogun State succumb to an uncontested endorsement, or will it, for the sake of its future generations, embrace a truly competitive electoral landscape? He acknowledged the right of political parties to select or endorse candidates but stressed that these decisions should not be imposed in a manner that deprives voters of genuine choice.

Highlighting a long-standing political narrative in the state, Showunmi pointed out the over 50-year exclusion of the Ogun West senatorial district from producing the governor, deeming its aspiration for the position as legitimate. However, he underscored that an aspiration loses its meaning and validity in the absence of a contest. Showunmi articulated a vision for governance that transcends mere transactional politics, asserting that the governorship of Ogun is not about distributing material inducements like rice or money. He issued a direct challenge to all aspirants, regardless of whether they are endorsed or consensus candidates, to engage in open debates about the future trajectory of Ogun State and its path towards progress and development.

Meanwhile, in a development that directly impacts the political landscape, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has publicly endorsed Senator Solomon Adeola, who represents Ogun West, as the preferred governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 election. This endorsement was conveyed during a recent caucus meeting of the APC, where Governor Abiodun explained that the decision was the outcome of extensive consultations within the party's leadership. The primary objectives behind this endorsement, according to the governor, are to foster continuity and maintain unity within the party and the state. Governor Abiodun articulated his vision for the transition, stating his desire to ensure that the Ogun West senatorial district produces the governor, and that he personally witnesses his successor being sworn in, symbolizing a smooth and unified handover of power within the APC framework. He expressed a hope to see his successor join him and other former governors at the inauguration ceremony





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Ogun State Governorship Election Segun Showunmi PDP Solomon Adeola APC Dapo Abiodun Endorsement Inter-Party Advisory Council

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