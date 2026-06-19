PDP Chairmen Resume Local Duties Amid APC Challenge in Osun

Federal High Court ruling backs PDP chairmen to return to local offices, sparking conflict with APC counterparts and police actions.

On Friday after the conclusion of the February 22, 2025 local government elections in Osun state, newly elected chairmen and councilors who represent the ruling People's Democratic Party began to resume their official duties in several council secretariats across the state.

The move followed a judgment issued by the Federal High Court that affirmed the tenure of these chairmen following the recent electoral outcome. In towns such as Ede North, Ede South, Iwo, Boripe, and Ila, PDP officials were escorted into their offices by police operatives, but the process was not without friction.

At the entry of the Olorunda Local Government Secretariat in Igbona, Osogbo, one incident of shouting and confrontation broke out between police and PDP members who were eager to take possession of the premises. Security forces mounted at the location attempted to de-escalate the situation by engaging the parties in talks, and eventually the PDP representatives withdrew to avoid further escalation.

The following day, a spokesperson for Osun state's governor, Oladele Bamiji, reiterated that the Federal High Court ruling had confirmed the legitimacy of PDP chairman appointments in the state's local governments. He also explained that the cessation of APC's claims to the official positions was largely driven by an absence of a court order authorising a takeover of the council offices.

In the meanwhile, Adegoke Ogunsola, who stands as the chair of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria and who was elected under the banner of the opposition All Progressives Congress, denied that his colleagues had suffered the consequences of an unlawful takeover. Ogunsola asserted that APC chairmen had filed an application for a stay of execution of the judgment in September 2025 and that the court had duly served the respondents with the motion.

He further claimed that police authorities had been notified of the motion for a stay and that enforcing the judgment could result in a breakdown of law and order. Ogunsola added that the state government's interpretation of the ruling was incorrect, as there was no court order enabling the APC chairmen to occupy council chambers.

This unfolding legal drama has raised questions about the validity of the February 2025 local government elections, especially in light of the fact that the former officeholders had continued to serve the communities after the 2022 elections. The Federal High Court had previously dismissed a suit filed by APC chairmen elected in October 2022 that sought clarification on the conclusion of their tenure.

With the current outcome, the legal focus has shifted to whether the latest elections were held under proper administrative conditions, a matter that is already before the Court of Appeal. While the ruling permits PDP officials to resume their official roles, the tension it has created between rival parties underscores the necessity for adherence to judicial decisions and for a calm resolution of political disputes.

The situation remains fluid, as the state's opposition remains unresolved about the continuation of their claim to official positions, while the ruling party's chairmen are expected to assume duties fully by the beginning of the following week. The episode illustrates the delicate balance between democratic election processes and the mechanisms of judicial oversight in Nigerian local governments. The need for a clear legal pathway that guarantees the legitimate transfer of authority without resorting to confrontation is apparent.

The situation and its implication for the coming months will likely be closely monitored by civic groups, political observers, and the security apparatus. It remains essential that all parties respect the judicial outcome and maintain public order to ensure that the people of Osun state are served by the elected officials who have rightfully earned their positions.





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