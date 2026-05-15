PDP Candidate Cleared for 2027 Jigawa State Governorship Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared its 2023 governorship candidate in Jigawa State, Mustapha Sule Lamido, ahead of the 2027 governorship election. Lamido was successfully screened in Abuja on Thursday, positioning him as the PDP candidate to face incumbent Governor Umar Namadi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Jigawa State , Mustapha Sule Lamido , has been cleared by the party's screening committee ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Lamido was successfully screened in Abuja on Thursday ahead of the PDP governorship primary slated for May 21. He emerged as the sole aspirant cleared for the party's governorship ticket in Jigawa State, effectively positioning him as the PDP candidate to face incumbent Governor Umar Namadi of the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 general election.

Reacting after the exercise, Lamido said his ambition was inspired by the need to bring meaningful change to the state's political system and improve the welfare of the people. He also raised concerns over the growing rate of defections among politicians, saying the trend reflects a lack of ideological commitment by some political actors. According to him, the younger generation remains committed to reshaping Nigeria's political landscape through purposeful leadership and dedication.

Lamido described the PDP as the only opposition party with a strong ideological foundation capable of meeting the expectations of ordinary Nigerians. He added that the party secured more than 400,000 votes in the last election and expressed optimism that the PDP would perform even better in the 2027 polls





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PDP Governorship Jigawa State Mustapha Sule Lamido Screening Committee PDP Governorship Primary Umar Namadi All Progressives Congress 2027 General Election Meaningful Change Political System Welfare Of The People Ideological Commitment Purposeful Leadership Dedication Strong Ideological Foundation Expectations Of Ordinary Nigerians Securing Votes Optimism Younger Generation Reshaping Nigeria's Political Landscape

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