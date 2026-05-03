PDP Board of Trustees Assumes Control After Supreme Court Ruling

Following a Supreme Court decision that invalidated its national convention, the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party has taken charge of the party’s operations to ensure stability and prepare for the 2027 elections. The move aims to prevent a leadership vacuum and rebuild internal structures.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) is navigating a period of significant transition following a landmark Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the proceedings of its 2025 national convention.

This decision effectively dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Kabiru Turaki, prompting the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) to formally assume control of its affairs. The move, announced by BoT Chairman Adolphus Wabara on May 3, 2026, at the commencement of the party’s 84th BoT meeting, was deemed essential to prevent a destabilizing leadership vacuum in the wake of the court’s judgment.

Wabara emphasized that the BoT’s intervention was a direct response to the constitutional requirements of the party, designed to ensure continuity and stability during this critical juncture. The Supreme Court’s ruling, delivered on April 30, not only nullified the convention but also upheld the suspension of individuals instrumental in organizing the contested event held in Abuja, thereby comprehensively invalidating the entire process and its resulting outcomes.

Despite the considerable setback presented by the Supreme Court’s decision, the PDP leadership remains optimistic about its ability to overcome internal challenges and effectively prepare for the 2027 general elections. Wabara highlighted the unwavering support the party continues to receive from its members and stakeholders nationwide, interpreting this as a clear indication of sustained public trust and confidence in the PDP’s principles and objectives.

He stated that this outpouring of support serves as a powerful motivator, reinforcing the party’s determination to address the obstacles ahead and spearhead efforts to improve the nation’s political landscape. The BoT Chairman also took the opportunity to express gratitude to the members of the dissolved NWC, acknowledging their dedicated service and commitment to the party during their tenure.

He reminded attendees that the party had diligently followed established procedures, approving timelines and processes for the convention through its National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings, and ensuring that relevant authorities were fully informed of these plans prior to the emergence of the legal challenges. This demonstrates the PDP’s commitment to transparency and adherence to due process, even amidst adversity.

The immediate focus of the PDP, according to Wabara, is on a comprehensive rebuilding of its internal structures and a strategic repositioning to maximize its potential in future electoral contests. This involves a thorough assessment of the factors that contributed to the invalidation of the 2025 convention and the implementation of robust safeguards to prevent similar issues from arising in the future.

The BoT is expected to play a pivotal role in this process, providing guidance and oversight as the party works to restore its internal cohesion and strengthen its organizational capacity. The party’s official communication channels, including its official page, were utilized to disseminate the information regarding the BoT’s assumption of control, ensuring that members and the public were promptly informed of the developments.

The PDP is committed to a transparent and inclusive process as it navigates this period of transition, aiming to emerge stronger and more unified in its pursuit of its political goals. The party’s leadership recognizes the importance of addressing the concerns of its members and stakeholders and fostering a collaborative environment to ensure that the rebuilding process is successful.

The PDP’s resilience and adaptability will be crucial as it prepares to face the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, reaffirming its commitment to democratic principles and national development. The party intends to leverage its extensive network of supporters and its deep understanding of the political landscape to effectively engage with voters and present a compelling vision for the future of Nigeria.

The BoT’s leadership is confident that the PDP will overcome this hurdle and continue to play a significant role in shaping the nation’s political discourse





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