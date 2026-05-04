PDP Announces Timetable, Guidelines for 2026 Pre-Election Activities

The Peoples Democratic Party has released its timetable for pre-election activities and nomination guidelines for the 2026 elections, outlining key dates and costs for aspirants.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP , has unveiled a detailed schedule for its internal election processes leading up to the 2026 general elections. This announcement comes from the interim National Executive Committee, NEC, currently steered by Kabiru Turaki .

The comprehensive timetable outlines key dates for the acquisition of nomination forms, aspirant screening, primary elections at the ward level, and the ultimate ratification of candidates at a special convention. The decision was formally communicated through a statement released by Comrade Ini Ememobong, the National Publicity Secretary of the Interim National Working Committee, signifying a crucial step in the party’s preparation for the upcoming electoral contest.

The PDP aims to establish a clear and transparent process for selecting its candidates, ensuring a level playing field for all aspirants and fostering internal democracy within the party. This proactive approach demonstrates the PDP’s commitment to a well-organized and competitive primary election, setting the stage for a strong showing in the 2026 polls. The detailed timeline and associated costs for nomination forms reflect the party’s strategic planning and financial considerations for the electoral process.

The move is expected to galvanize party members and attract potential candidates eager to represent the PDP at various levels of government. The schedule commences with the availability of Expression of Interest and nomination forms, slated to begin on May 5th and conclude on May 13th, 2026. Aspirants are expected to submit their completed forms by May 14th, 2026, after which a rigorous screening process will take place from May 15th to May 18th, 2026.

Those dissatisfied with the screening outcomes will have the opportunity to file appeals on May 21st, 2026, with a list of cleared aspirants to be published the following day, May 22nd, 2026. The core of the selection process, ward primaries, is scheduled for May 27th, 2026, allowing party members at the grassroots level to participate in choosing their representatives. Any disputes arising from the ward primaries will be addressed through appeals on May 28th, 2026.

The NEC will convene on May 29th, 2026, to review and approve the nominated candidates, culminating in a special convention on May 30th, 2026, for the final ratification of the candidates who will carry the PDP flag in the 2026 elections. This meticulously planned sequence of events underscores the PDP’s dedication to a fair and inclusive nomination process. The party’s leadership recognizes the importance of a robust internal selection mechanism in ensuring the selection of capable and popular candidates.

The financial implications of participating in the PDP primaries are substantial, varying according to the office sought. Aspiring candidates for the House of Assembly will need to pay 500,000 for the Expression of Interest form and 1,500,000 for the nomination form. Those vying for a seat in the House of Representatives face costs of 2,000,000 for the Expression of Interest form and 5,000,000 for the nomination form.

Senate hopefuls will be required to pay 3,000,000 for the Expression of Interest form and 7,000,000 for the nomination form. The stakes are even higher for Governorship candidates, with costs set at 5,000,000 for the Expression of Interest form and a significant 35,000,000 for the nomination form. The most expensive undertaking is a Presidential bid, demanding 10,000,000 for the Expression of Interest form and a staggering 90,000,000 for the nomination form.

However, the PDP has demonstrated a commitment to inclusivity by offering exemptions and discounts. Women are entirely exempt from paying for nomination forms, only required to cover the cost of the Expression of Interest form.

Furthermore, youths and people living with disabilities are eligible for a 50% reduction on the nomination form fees, promoting broader participation in the political process. This financial structure and the accompanying concessions reflect the PDP’s attempt to balance the need for resources with the principles of equity and accessibility





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PDP 2026 Elections Primaries Nomination Forms Timetable Kabiru Turaki Ini Ememobong Political Parties Nigeria Politics

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