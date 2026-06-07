PDP Accuses Ekiti Governor Oyebanji of Intimidating Opposition Ahead of Election

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State has accused Governor Biodun Oyebanji of using security agencies and state machinery to intimidate opposition members ahead of the June 20 governorship election. PDP deputy governorship candidate Ayodeji Ogunsakin alleged arrests, detentions, and harassment of party members due to political affiliations. He called on President Bola Tinubu and security authorities to investigate and ensure a level playing field. The state government has dismissed the allegations as untrue and an attempt to gain attention.

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State has accused Governor Biodun Oyebanji of intimidating opposition members in the state with security agencies and state machinery ahead of the June 20 governorship election .

PDP deputy governorship candidate, Ayodeji Ogunsakin, alleged that several PDP members had been arrested, detained and harassed because of their political affiliations. Ogunsakin, at a press conference in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, called on President Bola Tinubu and security authorities to investigate the allegations and ensure that democratic rights are protected ahead of the governorship election.

He said, We call on all relevant authorities to guarantee a level-playing field for all political parties and ensure that security agencies remain professional and non-partisan in the discharge of their duties as we approach the election. According to Ogunsakin, police operatives had turned supporters of opposition parties, particularly in Ikere Ekiti and other parts of the state, into targets of arrest on questionable grounds. He said, The atmosphere being created is one of fear and intimidation.

Democracy cannot thrive where citizens are afraid to identify with a political party or express their political opinions. The PDP deputy governorship candidate alleged overnight raids on the residences of opposition members, insisting that some members had been detained for political activities, including displaying campaign materials and openly supporting PDP candidates.

Ogunsakin, who accused the state government of focusing attention on opposition figures instead of addressing pressing security challenges confronting residents, warned that continued harassment of opposition members could heighten political tension in the state as preparations for the election gathered momentum. He said, Political competition should be based on performance and public support rather than intimidation or the suppression of dissenting voices.

Reacting, Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, dismissed the allegations as untrue, laughable and an attempt to gain undue attention. Olatunbosun said, Governor Oyebanji is not involved in the arrest of people; the PDP should channel their allegations to the security agencies. When people violate the law, the security agencies are there to do their job. The PDP members should adhere strictly to the rule of law and stop trying to gain attention. They should stop parading thugs as their members





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PDP Ekiti Biodun Oyebanji Ayodeji Ogunsakin Governorship Election

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