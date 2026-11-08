PBAT Door-to-Door Movement Extends Campaign to Eight States

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement led by Tompolo expands its grassroots mobilization to eight states starting November 9. Key events scheduled in Enugu, Cross River, and others follow.

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has announced a significant expansion of its political activities, planning to extend its grassroots mobilization campaign to eight additional states between November 9 and November 14, 2026. This initiative is convened by Government Ekpemupolo, who is widely recognized by the public as Tompolo. The movement intends to cover Enugu, Cross River, Bayelsa, Zamfara, Jigawa, Anambra, Kebbi, and Abia states. This strategic rollout brings the campaign into the South-East, South-South, and North-West regions of Nigeria.

Scheduled Engagement Timeline and Venues

The official programme released by the movement outlines a rigorous schedule beginning on Monday, November 9. The first engagement is set for 10am at Okpara Square in Enugu state. Following this, the movement will hold an event at 2pm at the Calabar Municipal Field in Cross River state. These initial stops are critical for establishing presence in key political territories within the Eastern and Southern geopolitical zones.

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On Wednesday, the mobilization team will travel to Bayelsa state for a programme scheduled at 10am at the Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa. The schedule continues on Thursday with engagements in Zamfara state at 11am and Jigawa state at 2pm. The campaign is set to conclude in Abia state on Saturday at 10am. Specific venues for the events in Zamfara, Jigawa, Anambra, Kebbi, and Abia have not yet been publicly announced.

Operational Infrastructure and Resource Distribution

According to statements from the movement, it has already conducted mobilization activities in approximately 20 states across the country. To support these operations, the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has distributed more than 500 vehicles to its operatives. These resources are designated to strengthen the activities of coordinators who are tasked with managing field operations nationwide.

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The distribution of vehicles is aimed at improving mobility and coordination for the movement's structures. This logistical support enables the organization to reach communities, markets, and neighborhoods directly. The ultimate goal is to disseminate messages regarding the administration of President Bola Tinubu through direct contact rather than relying solely on large-scale political rallies.

Strategic Focus on Grassroots Networks

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has defined its strategy as building a robust grassroots network capable of engaging voters at the ward, local government, and community levels. This approach marks a departure from conventional political campaigning methods that focus heavily on major urban rallies. By decentralizing its reach, the movement seeks to establish deeper connections with citizens at the most local level of governance.

Sunday Asuku, the national coordinator of the movement, has previously emphasized the necessity of grassroots coordination. He highlighted the importance of community feedback and the active involvement of state and local government coordinators. These officials are responsible for extending the movement's activities to individual wards and polling units, ensuring comprehensive coverage across diverse demographic areas.

Policy Communication and Administrative Goals

The primary objective of this extensive tour is to communicate the policies and programmes of the President Bola Tinubu administration to the general public. The movement is focusing specifically on the administration's economic reforms, infrastructure development projects, education initiatives, and local government autonomy measures. These topics form the core narrative of the mobilization efforts.

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By targeting these specific policy areas, the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement aims to influence public perception and support for the current government. The engagement across eight states represents a concentrated effort to solidify political alliances and demonstrate organizational strength. The success of this tour will likely depend on the ability of local coordinators to effectively deliver these messages to diverse audiences in rural and urban settings alike.