PBAT Door-to-Door Movement Targets 1.5 Million Votes for Tinubu in Osun

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement launched its Osun chapter with a 10,000-member canvassers initiative, targeting at least 1.5 million votes for President Tinubu in 2027, with 30 vehicles donated by Tompolo.

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has set a target of at least 1.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in Osun State for the 2027 presidential election, with some leaders aiming for up to two million.

The target was announced on Saturday in Osogbo during the inauguration of the movement's state and local government structures. The event also featured the launch of a 10,000-member door-to-door canvassers' initiative. The movement's Grand Patron, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, donated 30 vehicles and other campaign materials. Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola threw their support behind the initiative.

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PBAT Movement Sets 1.5 Million Vote Target for Tinubu

According to figures in a statement made available to PUNCH Online, Osun has 2,339,233 registered voters, while 1,906,390 have collected their Permanent Voter Cards. Governor Adeleke urged members of the coalition to deliver between 1.5 million and two million votes for Tinubu in the state. Speaking through his representative, the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Kestin Pondi, Ekpemupolo urged residents to support Tinubu's re-election, describing him as a fellow Yoruba man.

He called on the people of the South-West to unite behind the President, urging Osun residents to give him at least 90 per cent of the votes cast in the state. Ekpemupolo attributed increased allocations to states, which he said had enabled governors to pay salaries and pensions and execute projects, to Tinubu's economic reforms.

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Ekpemupolo said, We are in Osun State canvassing for votes for a man who has done so well for the South-West because we believe in the man. We believe in the man's reformation agenda, and we believe that the man is what Nigeria needs at this point. He added, We no longer have fuel queues. Our economy is stable.

People are now coming to invest in Nigeria, as against when people were removing their money from Nigeria before he assumed office. He continued, Today, your governor has money to execute projects because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was bold enough to start his reforms. Today, salaries are paid on time because the man was bold enough to start his reforms.

Governor Adeleke Urges Cross-Party Unity for Tinubu

Adeleke, who was represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, said political parties and groups in Osun had united to support Tinubu's re-election. He commended the movement for mobilising support across party lines, describing the initiative as an effort to broaden the President's campaign beyond the All Progressives Congress. Adeleke said, Our unity of purpose and determination to join hands for the re-election of Mr President is manifested today by this assembly of supporters across party lines.

We all gathered here solely to promote and market Mr President for continuity. He urged members of the coalition to set aside their differences and work towards delivering the votes. Oyetola, who was represented by the APC governorship candidate in the August 15 election in Osun, Bola Oyebamiji, said support for Tinubu's re-election had continued to grow beyond the ruling party.

Oyetola said the coalition had a responsibility to translate its support for the President into votes at polling units across the South-West. He said, I appreciate the fact that the re-election project of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to attract support beyond the traditional boundaries of our great political party, APC. It cuts across party lines.

Individuals and political interests are increasing tremendously, recognising the importance of continuity and the need to sustain the reforms and development programme of our president's administration. Oyetola also called for unity among political interests in Osun ahead of the 2027 general elections, expressing confidence that Tinubu could secure 1.5 million votes in the state. He urged members of the APC to intensify grassroots mobilisation and work towards securing maximum votes for all the party's candidates.

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He said, I appeal to all political leaders, interest groups, individuals and stakeholders to rise above selfish interests, personal ego and political differences. Let us demonstrate that political differences need not prevent us from pursuing a shared national objective. Oyetola added, With unity of purpose, effective grassroots mobilisation and unwavering commitment, we can deliver the 1.5 million votes targeted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Osun State and secure victory for our party's candidates at all levels.

Oyetola Calls for Grassroots Mobilisation in Osun

He also said the Tinubu presidential campaign was gaining momentum across the South-West, urging the canvassers to approach their assignment with dedication and selflessness. He said, This gives us an enormous responsibility to ensure that the South-West delivers overwhelming votes for our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming general election. While other political parties and their candidates are yet to demonstrate comparable levels of coordination and organisation across the zone, we must not take anything for granted.

The minister commended Tompolo for his commitment to the Renewed Hope project, particularly his decision to finance the door-to-door mobilisation initiative, which he described as an important campaign drive in the state. PUNCH Online reports that 30 campaign vehicles purchased by Tompolo for the initiative were unveiled at the launch of the 10,000-member door-to-door canvassers' movement in Osun.

The National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Sunday Asuku, also urged Osun residents to support Tinubu, saying the President had taken difficult decisions through his economic reforms. He called on voters to turn out massively for the 2027 election, claiming that the state had nearly two million votes available. Asuku said, No governor is owing pension. Everything is moving smoothly.

These can only be done under Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Our plea to you in Osun State today is that you should come out massively on January 16, 2027. There are about two million voters in Osun, with no less than 1.9 million votes up for grabs in Osun State. The votes should be in the bag for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The movement's leaders emphasised that while parties may differ locally, they are united in supporting Tinubu's re-election, citing his economic reforms and contributions to the South-West region as key reasons for their support.