Payaza Africa Limited has repaid N88.94bn (about $65m) to commercial paper investors on Nigeria's FMDQ Securities Exchange, weeks after Kenya's Central Bank licensed it to provide payment gateway services.

Payaza Africa Limited has successfully repaid N88.94 billion, approximately $65 million, to investors under its commercial paper programme listed on Nigeria's FMDQ Securities Exchange. The repayment was disclosed in a statement on Friday.

Payaza Secures Kenya Payment Gateway License

The milestone comes weeks after the Central Bank of Kenya authorised Payaza on 5 November 2026 to provide payment gateway services under the National Payment System Act, 2011. The authorisation allows Payaza to serve Kenyan businesses directly. Payaza can now offer online checkout solutions and payment processing through bank cards, mobile money and bank transfers. The company said its entry into Kenya is an important milestone in its pan-African expansion strategy.

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Payaza said regulatory approval represents the beginning of efforts to build long-term relationships with businesses, financial institutions and other stakeholders in Kenya. It said the licence marks a beginning rather than an arrival. A payments company asks its customers for something large: the money their businesses live on, handed over in the expectation that it will arrive when promised. A licence does not grant that trust, the company said.

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Trust is built over time, in public, by doing what you said you would do. Payaza said it has been building that trust with Kenyan regulators, partners and businesses, and its repayment record is part of what it can point to. Commercial paper is short-term debt raised from institutional investors, and every issue carries a fixed date on which the money must be paid back.

CEO Highlights Debt Repayment Discipline

Repaying it on schedule is one of the plainest public tests of a company's liquidity and discipline. Seyi Ebenezer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Payaza Africa Limited, said the repayment demonstrated the company's commitment to financial responsibility and the standards it intends to maintain in its new market. Anyone can promise to be reliable. What counts is a record that shows you have been, Ebenezer said.

Repaying N88.94 billion to the investors who backed us is part of that record, he added. He said the repayment is the standard Payaza holds itself to with every Kenyan business that puts its payments in its hands. We have been working to earn Kenya's trust, and we intend to keep earning it, he said. Ebenezer said the company's foray into the debt capital markets has demanded discipline, consistency and a willingness to hold itself to higher standards.

It has helped shape the business we are today, he said. When you know you have an obligation to return investors' capital, your business must work, he said. As I often say, debt does not recognise weekends or public holidays; repayment is the key word. Ebenezer said he is grateful for the business Payaza has become and the institution it is still building.

Ebenezer Advocates African Debt Capital Markets

It is one thing to earn the confidence of investors when raising capital, he said. It is another to continually validate that confidence by delivering on your commitments, he added. He also spoke about the need for more African businesses to explore the continent's debt capital markets. We have the talent to build globally competitive businesses, and we must also develop the capacity to fund that growth through our own capital markets, he said.

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The more businesses that can raise capital, deploy it responsibly and honour their obligations, the closer we get to building our own Nasdaq in Africa, he added. Ebenezer acknowledged the contributions of Payaza staff, investors and capital market partners. Another milestone, another promise kept. We keep building, he added.

Payaza also said it has been working to earn Kenya's trust and intends to keep earning it. For Kenyan merchants, banks and partners, the record points to a provider with the liquidity to settle on time and the governance to answer to regulators and investors alike. Payaza is rated A by four African rating agencies: DataPro, GCR, an affiliate of Moody's, Agusto & Co. and Intelligence Africa.

Payaza Expands Operations to 31 Countries

Its Kenyan authorisation followed the Bank of Zambia's designation of Payaza as a payment system operator on 19 October 2026. The company operates in 31 countries across five continents. Founded in Lagos in 2022, Payaza Africa Limited is a pan-African financial technology company providing payment infrastructure for collections, payouts, embedded finance and digital commerce. Payaza serves small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises across Africa, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Oceania.

It is licensed or registered in markets including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Canada, the United States and New Zealand. The company holds investment-grade ratings from GCR, a Moody's affiliate, Agusto & Co., DataPro and Intelligence Africa. Payaza said it expects to be judged on its record and welcomes the scrutiny.