Payaza Africa CEO Seyi Ebenezer has joined the Livestock Feeds board following Sunbeth Treenuts and Sesame Limited's 19.5 billion naira acquisition of UAC of Nigeria's 73.29 per cent controlling stake. The appointment, effective November 17, 2026, brings fintech and financial services expertise to the agribusiness as it enters a new ownership era.

Payaza Africa Founder and Chief Executive Officer Seyi Ebenezer has joined the Board of Directors of Livestock Feeds Plc, following the completion of Sunbeth Treenuts and Sesame Limited's acquisition of UAC of Nigeria Plc's 73.29 per cent controlling stake in the agribusiness for 19.5 billion naira.

The appointment, effective November 17, 2026, marks an expansion of Ebenezer's corporate leadership role from financial technology into Nigeria's agricultural and manufacturing sector. The transaction brings UAC's 13-year ownership of Livestock Feeds to an end and ushers in a new phase for the company under Sunbeth's ownership. The deal received regulatory approvals from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission and Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Also read Sunbeth Appoints Five New Directors to Livestock Feeds Plc Board

New Board Appointments End UAC Ownership

Payaza Africa disclosed the development in a statement on Wednesday, describing the transaction as a landmark one that ends UAC's 13-year ownership and opens a bold new era for the agribusiness. Ebenezer is one of five newly appointed directors joining the company's reconstituted eight-member board. The other new appointees are Sam Okuwlehi, Professor Franklin Nnaemeka Ngwu, Mary Mulili and Farrukh Siddiqui. They join continuing directors Joseph I.D.

Dada, Adegboyega Adedeji and Abayomi Adeyemi. The reconstituted board brings together professionals with experience across financial services, corporate governance, aviation, investment management and business leadership. Payaza Africa said Ebenezer's appointment introduces a financial services and technology perspective to the governance of Livestock Feeds, a company with more than six decades of experience in Nigeria's agricultural value chain. Ebenezer is a chartered accountant with more than 17 years of experience in financial services.

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He began his professional career at KPMG before moving into corporate banking, where he held senior leadership positions at Access Bank and Keystone Bank. During his banking career, he structured and executed more than 1 billion dollars in debt and capital transactions across industries including energy, real estate, logistics, technology and financial services. He subsequently founded Payaza Africa in 2022, building a payments infrastructure company that supports businesses operating across African and international markets.

Ebenezer Brings Financial Tech Experience

The company has expanded its presence to 31 markets globally, providing payment processing and cross-border transaction solutions. Ebenezer holds an MBA from Lagos Business School and a finance certificate from Harvard. He has also completed an Executive MBA at the Kellogg School of Management, where he is pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration. Speaking on his appointment, Ebenezer said his experience in financial services and technology could contribute to improving efficiency, financing and long-term growth within the agricultural value chain.

He described the appointment as one that presents a profound opportunity to bring his experience into an industry fundamental to Nigeria's economic prosperity. He said for much of his career he has been driven by a singular focus of building financial systems that empower businesses to grow and thrive. Ebenezer said agriculture is not just about food production. It is about access to finance, efficient distribution, resilient supply chains and the ability of businesses to operate sustainably at scale.

He said what excites him most about the appointment is the opportunity to contribute his experience in financial services, technology and business expansion to a company with more than six decades of history. He believes there is immense potential to strengthen operational efficiency, support long-term growth and create sustainable value for shareholders while actively contributing to Nigeria's broader food security goals. Livestock Feeds manufactures and distributes animal feeds and concentrates for Nigeria's poultry, aquaculture and livestock industries.

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New Strategic Direction Under Sunbeth Ownership

It operates production facilities in Lagos, Aba and Kano and has operated for more than six decades. The company remains an important player in the country's animal protein and agricultural value chains. Its latest ownership transition followed UAC's decision to divest its majority interest in the business. With Sunbeth Treenuts and Sesame now holding the controlling stake, Livestock Feeds is expected to operate under a new strategic direction.

The reconstituted board will provide oversight for its next phase of development. Ebenezer's appointment also reflects the growing convergence between financial technology and traditional sectors. This is particularly significant as businesses seek greater access to capital, improved operational efficiency and technology-driven growth.