Elder Paul Bassey, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Sports, was honored at Merit House for his dedicated service to Nigerian sports administration and development.

Elder Paul Bassey, the Commissioner for Sports in Akwa Ibom State, has been honored with a prestigious National Leadership Award in Nigeria. The recognition celebrates his extensive contributions to sports administration and development across the country. The award ceremony took place on Thursday at Merit House in Maitama, Abuja. This accolade highlights his years of dedicated service to the growth of sports in Nigeria.

Bassey Recognized at Merit House Ceremony

Bassey was among sixteen distinguished Nigerians honored at the event for their professional achievements and societal contributions. Although Bassey could not attend in person, Lekan Olaseinde, the Sports Editor of Blueprint Newspaper, accepted the award on his behalf. The ceremony acknowledged Bassey as a veteran sports journalist and administrator with a significant track record in the industry. His recognition stands alongside other notable figures, including Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri, who was honored for national development contributions.

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NLA Chairman Defends Award Selection Process

Chief Perry Opara, Chairman of the National Leadership Award (NLA), addressed the selection criteria and the purpose of the organization. He stated that the sixteen recipients were chosen based on their proven achievements and contributions to their respective fields. Opara emphasized that the NLA has operated for twenty-two years with a mission to recognize meaningful societal contributions rather than financial gain. He clarified that the organization is not motivated by commercial interests, ensuring the integrity of the awards remains intact.

Competitive Selection from Large Population

The Chairman highlighted the rigorous nature of the selection process given the scale of the Nigerian population. He noted that the sixteen awardees were selected from an estimated population of two hundred fifty million people. This strict selection reflects the significant achievements required to be recognized by the organization. The award serves as a testament to the exceptional standards maintained by the National Leadership Award committee over its two-decade history.

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Call for Continued Service and Excellence

Chief Opara used the platform to urge the recipients to view the honor as a new responsibility rather than a final destination. He explained that the recognition is intended to celebrate excellence and encourage greater commitment to public service. The goal is to inspire other Nigerians to make positive contributions to national development through their respective professions. Opara described the award as encouragement for recipients to pursue greater accomplishments in their fields.

Focus on Sports Development Impact

Bassey's specific recognition underscores the importance of sports in national growth and administrative excellence. As Commissioner for Sports, his work has been pivotal in shaping sports policy and development in Akwa Ibom State. The award validates the impact of his efforts in promoting sports administration throughout Nigeria. It serves as an official acknowledgment of his role in fostering athletic excellence and sports infrastructure in the region.