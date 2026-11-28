Former First Lady Patience Jonathan reflects on the pain of Chibok mockery and supports Goodluck Jonathan's historic 2015 election concession to Muhammadu Buhari. Read the full story now.

Dame Patience Jonathan, the former First Lady of Nigeria, has opened up about the deep emotional scars left by the 2014 Chibok schoolgirls abduction and the subsequent public ridicule she faced for her visible grief. She revealed that the memory of weeping for the abducted pupils remains visceral, describing the pain as a lingering internal feeling that persists even years after the tragedy occurred.

Emotional Trauma From Chibok Crisis

Dame Patience Jonathan explicitly recalled the devastating moment in April 2014 when Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State. She stated that she considered the abducted schoolgirls to be her own children, which made their disappearance profoundly personal and heartbreaking for her during that period of national crisis.

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She expressed intense disappointment that instead of offering empathy, some Nigerians chose to mock her emotional reaction to the horrific event. Patience Jonathan noted that people laughed at her tears, questioning why she was crying and showing a complete lack of compassion for her maternal distress during the nightmare scenario.

Details Of The Chibok Abduction Event

The Chibok abduction took place on April 14, 2014, when insurgents invaded the school while pupils were preparing for their examinations. The attack resulted in the kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls, marking one of the most significant security failures in Nigeria's recent history and a major challenge for the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

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Although fifty-seven girls managed to escape shortly after the initial assault, the remaining students were taken hostage. The incident ignited nationwide protests and triggered the international #BringBackOurGirls campaign, which demanded immediate action from the government to secure the safe release of the missing students.

Political Reactions And Rescue Efforts

Goodluck Jonathan called then Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima nineteen days after the abduction to discuss the unfolding incident, according to reports from March 2016. This admission highlights the timeline of high-level government engagement following the initial shock of the attack in Borno State.

The Bring Back Our Girls coalition criticized the former administration for its initial disbelief and delayed response, arguing that faster action could have improved rescue chances. Spokesman Tunji Olanrewaju stated in April 2016 that the first official response came more than two weeks after the abduction, significantly hampering early rescue efforts.

Goodluck Jonathan And Muhammadu Buhari Connection

During the interview, Dame Patience Jonathan confirmed her support for her husband Goodluck Jonathan's decision to call the late former President Muhammadu Buhari after the 2015 presidential election. She explained that she was aware of the plan and supported it because she did not want her husband to be killed over the political contest.

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Goodluck Jonathan called Muhammadu Buhari on March 31, 2015, to congratulate him on his victory, conceding defeat before the Independent National Electoral Commission formally announced the final result. This historic call marked a significant moment in Nigeria's democratic transition as Jonathan became the first incumbent president to lose a re-election bid.