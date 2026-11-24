Deeper Christian Life Ministry General Superintendent Pastor William Kumuyi declares he would rather die than stop preaching biblical salvation and holiness amid rising opposition.

Deeper Christian Life Ministry General Superintendent Pastor William Kumuyi has issued a stern declaration that he will continue preaching biblical truth regarding salvation and holiness until his death. The cleric stated he would rather be taken by God than compromise his message or abandon his commitment to the word of God.

Kumuyi Affirms Unwavering Commitment To Biblical Truth

Pastor William Kumuyi emphasized that his dedication to preaching salvation and holiness has remained constant for over thirty years. He asserted that he delivers these messages with fresh action, excitement, and a deep burden in his heart regardless of his advanced age. The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry insisted that his conviction has not weakened despite the passage of time and various difficulties.

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He noted that he still speaks about holiness with the same deep conviction he held decades ago. Kumuyi acknowledged that he is now older than some members of his congregation but maintained that age has not stopped him from continuing his religious work. He described himself as still moving on and marching on in his ministerial duties.

Pastor Kumuyi Anticipates Increased Persecution And Opposition

The cleric explicitly stated that he expects more difficulties, persecution, and opposition in the future. He confirmed that there has been more persecution and warned that there will still be more opposition directed at him. Despite these challenges, he remains steadfast in his teachings and refuses to alter his stance on spiritual matters.

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Pastor William Kumuyi expressed that his greatest prayer is for God to take him away if he ever becomes unable to preach the truth. He stated that if he ever stops preaching the word of God, he would prefer the Lord to take him home before that happens. This sentiment underscores his priority of maintaining spiritual integrity over personal longevity.

Warnings To Church Members Regarding Spiritual Compromise

Pastor Kumuyi explained that he would be particularly concerned if members of the church he helped bring into Christianity became the reason he could no longer speak freely about their conduct. He warned that he does not want to become a preacher who withholds the truth because of pressure from his congregation. He fears that such compromise might cause him to backslide from his faith.

He declared that if the people he brought into the kingdom shut his mouth, he would rather be replaced. He urged that another person should be given to deceive them if he is prevented from telling the truth. He stated clearly that he would not be able to take them to the kingdom if he silences himself due to fear of men.

Call For Genuine Commitment To The Word Of God

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry warned members against associating with the church if they are unwilling to remain committed to its teachings. He emphasized that he wants people who want to stay in the church and stand by the word of God despite external pressures. He clarified that he is interested in those who are truly committed to the word of God.

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Kumuyi highlighted that the Deeper Christian Life Ministry knows what members do outside the church environment. He expressed a desire for people who will stand on the word until they become seventy, eighty, or one hundred years old. His ultimate goal for his congregation is for them to get to heaven through steadfast faith.