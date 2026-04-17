Pastor Under Fire for Blasphemous Remarks Against Islam and Prophet Muhammad

A pastor identified as Emmanuel Sunday Garba is facing widespread condemnation and calls for his arrest following a series of inflammatory statements and online content targeting Islam and Prophet Muhammad. While claiming Gombe State as his origin, he is believed to reside in Jos, Plateau State. Concerns have been raised about the veracity of his pastoral credentials, with social media searches yielding no evidence of his ordination or church affiliation. His online presence is reportedly saturated with videos that disparage Islamic teachings and scholars. The controversy intensified during the recent Jos crisis, where his provocative content gained traction. Many in the Muslim community view his actions as a severe provocation and are urging authorities to apprehend him to face legal consequences, emphasizing that while Muslims are law-abiding, a lack of official action could lead to vigilante justice.

Tensions are escalating following accusations of severe religious provocation leveled against Pastor Emmanuel Sunday Garba . The cleric, reportedly born in 1975 and associated with Jos, Plateau State, though claiming Gombe State as his home, has become the subject of intense scrutiny for allegedly making repeated and inflammatory attacks against Prophet Muhammad , Islam, and Muslims.

Investigations into his online activities, spanning platforms like Facebook and Instagram, have purportedly failed to corroborate his claims of being a pastor. Critics assert that his social media profiles are predominantly filled with derogatory content that consistently targets Islam, Muslims, and prominent Islamic scholars. This includes the alleged practice of excerpting portions of Islamic lectures or sermons and interjecting them with offensive commentary, a method some claim he employed frequently during the recent Jos crisis to inflame tensions. The controversy reached a critical point with allegations that Pastor Garba openly blasphemed against Prophet Muhammad, an act that has reportedly ignited significant anger within the Nigerian Muslim community. Numerous calls for his immediate arrest and prosecution have been voiced, with many perceiving his statements as a direct and intolerable provocation. The narrative presented by concerned individuals emphasizes that such actions have crossed a line that is universally considered sacred. While affirming their commitment to law-abiding conduct, they contend that if the government and relevant authorities fail to act swiftly, Muslims should not be held accountable for any self-initiated actions taken to seek justice. The profound respect for Prophet Muhammad within Islam is underscored by the sentiment that one's life and possessions are secondary to his honor. Despite the widespread outcry and condemnations from the Muslim community regarding Pastor Garba's alleged denigration of the Quran and Prophet Muhammad, he remains at liberty and is reportedly continuing to disseminate provocative remarks and videos. This situation is compounded by an earlier incident involving Pastor Ezekiel Dachomo, who is accused of vilifying Allah and Islam during a memorial service for victims. The cumulative effect of these alleged transgressions has led to warnings that testing the resolve of Muslims through insults against Allah, His Prophet, Muslims, and Islam itself could have grave implications for Nigeria's stability. The central tenet of the faith for over two billion Muslims globally is the honor of Prophet Muhammad, which is considered foundational. Scriptural references highlight the immense love and priority Muslims are enjoined to give to Allah and His Messenger, stating that they must be more beloved than one's wealth, children, family, and all of humanity. The text quotes, The Prophet has a greater right on the believers than their own selves, his wives are their mothers, and a verse from the Quran advising believers to prioritize Allah, His Messenger, and struggle in His Way over even their closest relations and cherished possessions





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