Pastor David Oyedepo warns that modern medicine is incomplete without the Divine factor, urging adherence to biblical laws for true healing and prevention of disease.

David Oyedepo, the spiritual leader and convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi, has issued a stark warning regarding contemporary approaches to health and wellness. He argues that the global war against plagues and penury cannot remain restricted to orthodox medicine and technological advancements alone. The cleric emphasizes that these modern methods, while significant, have conditioned humanity for centuries but fail to address the most pivotal variable in the equation of human health.

Oyedepo asserts that the missing element is the Divine factor, a perspective rooted in biblical interpretation that deserves serious contemplation. He believes that true freedom from cyclical ill health requires acknowledging a divine viewpoint on diseases as described in scripture. This stance challenges the exclusive reliance on scientific or medical interventions for resolving complex health crises facing mankind.

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The Core Mechanism of Divine Healing

The core of Oyedepo's theological argument rests on the premise that human suffering and sickness are consequences of breaking divine laws. He posits that these breaches introduced deadly sin and its associated disorganizing effects on the human system and environment. Consequently, reversing the evil trends affecting health requires a return to the specific dos and don'ts outlined in religious texts.

Oyedepo frequently cites Exodus 15:26 to support this mechanism of healing. The scripture states that if individuals diligently heed the voice of the Lord and keep all His commandments, He will put none of the diseases upon them because He is the Lord who healeth them. This verse serves as the foundational promise for his teachings on health and spiritual obedience.

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Stakeholder Positions on Faith and Medicine

While Oyedepo is not dismissive of the weight modern science holds in the quest for wellness, he critiques the exclusion of the spiritual dimension. He teaches this message every Thursday evening at the headquarters of Deeper Life Bible Church in Gbagada, Lagos. The sermon draws thousands of attendees to the 30,000-capacity auditorium, with millions more joining via online broadcasts.

The evangelist's position is that God sent His Son to bear all ailments, whether terminal or manageable by medicine. He argues that genuine identification with Christ frees individuals from miserable conditions and double jeopardy. This view is reinforced by testimonies of medically verified recoveries that occur following his prayers and exhortations.

Real-World Impact and Verified Miracles

Reports of supernatural recovery have been published and aired to validate these claims of divine intervention. In one instance, Oyedepo pleaded for the restoration of a person at the point of death through spiritual discernment. Weeks later, a man appeared with his wife, who had been returned to life through this intercession, confirming the immediate impact of his ministry.

Further examples include a man at Stage 3 of prostate cancer who was cured by divine intervention. Another case involved a woman whose shifted leg and chronic itching were resolved simultaneously. Additionally, a woman with a ruptured appendix avoided surgery after doctors found her organ had healed naturally following prayer.

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These events align with narratives found in the 1993 book Miracles: Eyewitness to the Miraculous by late American televangelist R. W. Schambach. Schambach documented how faithful followers of Christ can trigger mass healings, citing a story where a man prayed for patients in a Newark hospital, resulting in a floor full of sick people being healed.

The incontestable message from professionals like Dr. S.I. McMillen and Dr. David E. Stern is that the Bible contains practical health laws. Following these moral and emotional guidelines is presented as a method to protect human well-being. This approach suggests that divine obedience offers a comprehensive solution to physical and mental illnesses.