Pastor Kumuyi at 85: A Life Uncompromised by Age in the Pursuit of the Great Commission

On his 85th birthday, an inside look at the relentless energy, digital savvy, and unwavering devotion of Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, whose life defies age stereotypes and embodies a singular focus on global evangelism.

Today marks the 85th birthday of Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, the convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK). Contrary to stereotypes of advanced age, Kumuyi exemplifies extraordinary vitality and discipline.

As a member of his digital strategy team, I witness firsthand his relentless work ethic and spiritual fervor. His daily routine defies convention: late-night calls find him awake, engaged with lectures, leadership resources, or Christian podcasts rather than passive entertainment. His commitment to the Great Commission is unparalleled. Earlier this year, after a demanding two-week crusade in Nigeria, our team proposed canceling a scheduled event in Thailand due to health concerns and geopolitical tensions.

Kumuyi rejected the hesitancy, emphasizing that Thailand's Christian population is less than one percent-millions are yet to hear the gospel. For him, risk and fatigue are inconsequential compared to the eternal urgency of evangelism. This mindset extends to every detail, including digital content. A one-hour delay in posting material is not a minor scheduling error but a potential loss of souls, as someone might die without hearing the gospel.

His vision is simple: reach every creature on earth with the gospel. Kumuyi combines decades of experience with insatiable curiosity. He proactively engages with modern tools-such as asking about SEO to optimize the online spread of the gospel-ensuring ancient truth meets contemporary strategy. Beyond his public ministry, his personal warmth is remarkable.

He mentored me during my courtship, prayed for my late father, and recently blessed my newborn daughter with heartfelt prayers. These acts reflect a shepherd's heart that cares for individuals amid global scale. In Psalm 90, Moses prayed that God would establish the work of our hands. As Kumuyi enters this new season, our prayer is that the Lord confirms and establishes his work: every digital strategy, frontier crusade, and soul won will stand as a monument to God's glory





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Pastor William Kumuyi Global Crusade Great Commission Evangelism Digital Ministry 85Th Birthday Christian Leader Faithfulness

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