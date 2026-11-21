Fountain of Life Church Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya files suit in Lagos Federal High Court against his sister and seven trustees to challenge meetings held in 2026 regarding his position.

Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of the Fountain of Life Church has initiated legal proceedings against his sister, Tolu Odukoya, and seven other members of the church's Board of Trustees. The lawsuit, filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos, challenges the validity of several recent board meetings and seeks to uphold his tenure as Senior Pastor.

Legal Proceedings and Court Documents

Jimmy Odukoya, acting alongside the Incorporated Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church, instituted the action against Tolu Odukoya, Pastor Rotimi Okpaise, Pastor Tobi Enuha, Pastor Gbenga Onabanjo, Pastor Fred Ohiani, Pastor Akin Osinbajo, Biodun Balogun, and Biodun Awosika. The court processes, which are dated November 20, 2026, include an originating summons, a motion on notice, and affidavits sworn to by Jimmy in support of the applications.

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In the originating summons, the plaintiffs requested that the court determine whether meetings held by some members of the church's Board of Trustees on January 22, February 28, and November 16, 2026, complied with the church's constitution. Jimmy stated that he was appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at an emergency meeting of the board on September 14, 2023, and was subsequently installed later that month. He affirmed that the church and its organs are governed by its constitution, which was amended by a special resolution dated January 16, 2003.

Origin of the Administrative Dispute

The legal battle stems from disagreements that began after a board meeting on December 19, 2025, which was attended by Bishop Mike Okonkwo. During this session, the possibility of handing over the church's administrative arm to the Associate Senior Pastor was discussed. Jimmy reported that he subsequently convened a board meeting for January 5, 2026, but it could not hold because there was no quorum present.

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He added that some trustees later presented proposals to him, many of which he declined because, according to him, they were inconsistent with the church's constitution. The embattled pastor stated that the trustees subsequently sent him a letter dated January 7, 2026, requesting a response within three days, but he did not see it until after the deadline had elapsed. Jimmy later directed the board secretary to schedule a meeting for January 30, 2026, after a board member requested a special meeting.

Implications for Church Governance

This case highlights the intense scrutiny facing mega churches regarding succession planning and internal governance. The dispute involves high-ranking religious figures and touches on the structural integrity of the organization. By taking the matter to court, Jimmy Odukoya aims to invalidate decisions made by the opposing board members that he believes violate the church's foundational rules.

The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how leadership transitions are handled within large religious institutions in Lagos. All parties involved are expected to present their interpretations of the constitution and the validity of the board meetings in question. The court's decision will determine the legal standing of Jimmy Odukoya's position and the authority of the current Board of Trustees.