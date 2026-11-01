Pastor Jimmy Odukoya Introduces New Wife Pastor Mo Odukoya at Lagos Church Service

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church introduced his new wife, Pastor Mo Odukoya, to his congregation on Sunday, November 1, at the church headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos. The announcement came two days after he sparked speculation with a social media photo of two hands wearing wedding rings.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of the Fountain of Life Church has introduced his new wife, Pastor Mo Odukoya, to his congregation. The announcement was made on Sunday, November 1, during a service at the church headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos.

The pastor presented his new wife to the church for the first time, confirming his new marriage following the collapse of his previous union with Oluwakemi Banjoko. The announcement came two days after he sparked speculation on social media with a close-up photo of two hands adorned with wedding rings. His new wife, now known as Pastor Mo Odukoya, was previously married to British-Nigerian record producer Mosadoluwa Adegboye, known as itsMOSA.

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Pastor Introduces New Wife Pastor Mo Odukoya

A designer and creative entrepreneur, Ms Jasyme collaborated with her former husband on various creative ventures over the years. One of the photos he posted belonged to a woman who wore long green nails and a prominent diamond engagement ring, while the other showed his hand with a diamond-studded wedding band. Addressing the congregation, the Nollywood actor said he had searched for a suitable partner before finding Mo, quoting scripture on finding a helpmate.

He said: The Bible says it is not good to be alone. He said, I will find somebody suitable. When Adam saw, he said, this is the flesh of my flesh, bone of my bone. I was looking and searching, and I found.

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He continued: Some of you saw the post; some people said, Is it artwork? No, it is my wife; allow me to introduce you to Pastor Mrs Odukoya, my new first lady. Pastor Mo Odukoya. Speaking during the service, Mr Odukoya said he had done many things alone since taking up pastoral duties, a situation he noted contradicted the biblical teaching that it was not good for man to be alone.

He subsequently described Ms Jasyme as the missing rib he had searched for and found as he stood beside her on the altar. He said: The Bible says it is not good to be alone. He said, I will find somebody suitable. Described as when Adam saw, he said, this is the flesh of my flesh.

Bone of my bone: my left and right ribs. So, I was looking and searching. And I found. There are what we call Kairos moments.

You say Kairos moments, when the Kairos moments. I am sure some of you saw the post. Somebody, some people say, is it artwork? Is it, is it a bird?

Is it a plane? No, no, no, it is my wife. Let me introduce to you. For the first time, Pastor Mrs Odukoya.

And your first lady, and my wife. Let me be a gentleman. Pastor Mrs Odukoya. Please bring out my wife, please.

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After Mr Odukoya introduced her to the congregation, Ms Jasyme expressed her delight at being in the church. She said: Good morning, family. It is my pleasure and honour to be here and stand alongside my husband. The senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church.

Tunde Bakare Prays For New Union

After presenting his wife, Mr Odukoya called on Tunde Bakare, the founder of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), to bless their union. He prayed that God would strengthen their marriage and make their household a centre for kingdom activities. Mr Bakare said: In the name of Jesus. Father, we bless you in the name of the Lord for this day.

We are not here to sweep anything under the carpet. All things must be done decently and in order. We give you glory and praise because you have begun a good work and you perfect it in the life of your son and his wife, in the mighty name of Jesus. Lord, when you show up, you do not take sides.

You take over. We ask that you take over the Fountain of Life Church from this day forward. Let it expand. Let it grow.

I bless you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Your union will be a power union. Your family and household will be the centre of kingdom activities. What you abandon now is bound in heaven.

What is set loose on earth is set loose in heaven. Mr Bakare also prayed that their home would grow stronger each day and become a model for others to emulate rather than a cautionary tale. He said: This home is built on the foundation of peace and stability and love of God. Nothing will desecrate it.

Nothing will dismantle it. It will rise stronger and stronger daily, and it will become an example to follow, not a mistake to avoid. In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, in Jesus mighty name, we pray. When Jesus Christ rose from the dead.