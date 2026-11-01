Pastor Jimmy Odukoya Introduces New Wife Pastor Mo Odukoya at Lagos Church

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church introduced his new wife, Pastor Mo Odukoya, during Sunday service on November 1, 2026, in Lagos, after hinting at new beginnings on Instagram.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, the Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church in Lagos, has introduced his new wife, Pastor Mo Odukoya, to his congregation. The announcement was made during Sunday service on November 1, 2026, at the church headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos State.

Jimmy Odukoya Introduces New Wife

The introduction confirmed his new marriage following the collapse of his previous union with Oluwakemi Banjoko. Earlier on Saturday, Odukoya posted an image on his Instagram page showing two hands with wedding rings, captioned To New Beginnings. This sparked speculation among his followers about a possible engagement, with many sending congratulatory messages. The speculation ended on Sunday when he presented his wife as Pastor Mrs Odukoya.

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Narrating his decision, Odukoya said he had been single since taking leadership of the church and drew admonition from the Bible. In a video clip shared on the church Facebook page, he said, So, you know, ever since I became your pastor, I was doing this walk of life alone. You know, the Bible said it is not good; it said I will find somebody suitable.

When Adam saw it, he said, This is the flesh of my flesh, the bone of my bone, my left and right rib. Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to introduce to you for the first time, Pastor Mrs Odukoya. During the service, Odukoya described Ms Jasyme as the missing rib he had searched for and found. He said, The Bible says it is not good to be alone.

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He said, I will find somebody suitable. Described as when Adam saw, he said, this is the flesh of my flesh. Bone of my bone: my left and right ribs. So, I was looking and searching.

And I found. There are what we call Kairos moments. You say Kairos moments, when the Kairos moments. I am sure some of you saw the post.

Somebody, some people say, is it artwork? Is it, is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, no, no, it is my wife.

Let me introduce to you. For the first time, Pastor Mrs Odukoya. And your first lady, and my wife. Let me be a gentleman.

Pastor Mrs Odukoya. Please bring out my wife, please. After the introduction, Ms Jasyme expressed her joy, saying, Good morning, family. It is my pleasure and honour to be here and stand alongside my husband.

Pastor Bakare Blesses Marriage

The senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church. The couple then knelt before Pastor Tunde Bakare, the General Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, who blessed their union. Bakare prayed, In the name of Jesus. Father, we bless you in the name of the Lord for this day.

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We are not here to sweep anything under the carpet. All things must be done decently and in order. We give you glory and praise because you have begun a good work and you perfect it in the life of your son and his wife, in the mighty name of Jesus. Lord, when you show up, you do not take sides.

You take over. We ask that you take over the Fountain of Life Church from this day forward. Let it expand. Let it grow.

I bless you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Your union will be a power union. Your family and household will be the centre of kingdom activities. What you abandon now is bound in heaven.

Prayer for Strong Family Home

What is set loose on earth is set loose in heaven. Bakare also prayed that their home would grow stronger each day and become a model for others. He said, This home is built on the foundation of peace and stability and love of God. Nothing will desecrate it.

Nothing will dismantle it. It will rise stronger and stronger daily, and it will become an example to follow, not a mistake to avoid. In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, in Jesus mighty name, we pray. When Jesus Christ rose from the dead.

Background of Pastor Mo Odukoya

Ms Jasyme, also known as Pastor Mo Odukoya, was previously married to British-Nigerian record producer Mosadoluwa Adegboye, known as itsMOSA. She is a designer and creative entrepreneur who collaborated with her former husband on various creative ventures over the years. In 2013, Jimmy Odukoya married his ex-wife, Oluwakemi Banjoko, in London.