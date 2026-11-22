Lagos pastor denies legal service of injunction restraining him from leadership role while guest preacher Okonkwo urges unity amid church dispute.

Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has publicly stated that he has not been officially served with a court injunction that restrains him from acting as the Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of The Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos. This declaration was made during the church's Sunday service, where he addressed the congregation regarding the legal challenges he faces.

Odukoya Clarifies Legal Status

During his address on Sunday, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya disclosed that while he had heard rumors and reports concerning a court order, he had not physically received the legal document. He emphasized to the attendees that he had only heard about the injunction and had not seen the actual paper. He stated clearly that legally, he has not been served with the order, distinguishing between hearing about the matter and receiving formal legal notification.

Also read Pastor Jimmy Odukoya Sues Sister, Trustees at Federal High Court Over Removal

The pastor used this opportunity to reassure the congregation of his presence and commitment to the ministry. He thanked the members for standing by him during the ongoing controversy, expressing deep appreciation for their continued attendance at the service despite the public nature of the leadership dispute.

Guest Preacher Urges Unity

Also present at the service was guest preacher Okonkwo, who made a surprise appearance at the Ilupeju church. Okonkwo explained that he was prompted by the Holy Spirit to visit and bless the congregation during this difficult period. He shared that he had not slept since 1:30 am because he received a divine instruction to go to the Fountain and bless the members, which compelled him to attend.

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Okonkwo preached on the topic "The Glory of the Church" and issued a strong warning to the attendees. He urged members not to identify with either side of the ongoing dispute involving Jimmy Odukoya and his sister, Tolu. He cautioned the congregation against becoming instruments of division, stating that they must be careful so that no one destroys the church of Christ through internal conflict.

Context of the Court Order

The legal background to these events involves an interim order issued by the Lagos State High Court. The order was made by Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin on Wednesday, November 18. This judicial directive followed an application filed by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.

The court order specifically restrains Jimmy Odukoya, whether personally or through proxies, from presenting himself as the Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of the church. Additionally, the injunction prevents him from interfering with or disrupting the church's activities, governance, and other business matters. The legal move has sparked a significant leadership crisis within the organization, pitting Odukoya against the trustees and his sister.

Services and Congregational Response

During the service, Odukoya described the event as the quickest he had led, joking that there was little left for him to preach after Okonkwo had already delivered his sermon. He noted that the Bishop had already spoken, so he would finish his remarks promptly to respect everyone's time. This light-hearted remark helped to ease the tension in the room during a serious week for the church.

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Following his brief remarks, the pastor asked the congregation if they wanted to engage in another dance. The members responded affirmatively, showing their continued enthusiasm and support for their leader. Odukoya also assured the members of his enduring commitment, telling them that there is no Fountain without them. He declared that as long as they remain with him, he will continue to speak for them and stand with them against all odds.