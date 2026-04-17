Passengers Abducted on Lagos-Abuja Route; One Rescued, Seven Arrested

In a disturbing incident along the Ayere-Kabba Road, armed assailants intercepted a Chisco Transport Company bus, abducting an unspecified number of passengers. While one victim has been safely rescued and seven suspects apprehended, intensive search and rescue operations are underway for the remaining captives. Police are urging public cooperation and reaffirming their dedication to ensuring safety.

The Kogi State Police Command has officially confirmed a distressing incident involving the abduction of passengers traveling on a Lagos-Abuja bound Toyota Hiace bus. The attack took place on the Ayere–Kabba Road, within the Kabba Local Government Area, casting a shadow over the safety of commuters on this vital route.

In a statement released on Friday from Lokoja, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, provided details of the event, which occurred on April 13, 2026, around 8:30 p.m. According to the Commissioner, the bus was accosted by a group of armed assailants who subsequently attacked the occupants before forcefully taking them to an undisclosed location. The precise number of individuals taken captive has not been publicly disclosed, as the police emphasize that investigations are still in their preliminary stages and are focused on gathering all pertinent details surrounding the unfortunate event. However, a glimmer of hope has emerged as the police reported the successful rescue of one of the victims, identified as Adoun Julius, aged 56. The vehicle involved in the incident, a Toyota Hiace belonging to the Chisco Transport Company with registration number KJA 405 YJ, was also recovered and has been secured at the police station for further forensic examination and evidence collection. The bus was on its scheduled journey from Lagos to the nation's capital, Abuja, when the perpetrators struck. Reinforcing the commitment to the safe return of all abducted individuals, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, stated that efforts to locate and rescue the remaining victims have been significantly intensified. A coordinated approach involving multiple joint security operatives is currently in progress, with extensive bush-combing and dedicated search-and-rescue operations being conducted across the affected areas. These operations are designed to cover a wide operational radius, employing specialized units with the necessary skills and equipment for such challenging missions. In a significant development, ASP Afusat also revealed that seven individuals have been apprehended in connection with the abduction and are actively cooperating with the ongoing investigations. The Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), in collaboration with various other tactical teams, is spearheading the efforts to secure the release of all hostages and to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. The Kogi State Police Command is appealing to the general public for calm during this period of heightened security concern. They are also earnestly requesting any members of the community who might possess information that could be vital to the success of the ongoing operations to come forward. The command assures that all information provided will be treated with the utmost discretion and strict confidentiality, recognizing the sensitive nature of such cases and the potential risks involved for informants. Commissioner Kankarofi reiterated the unwavering commitment of the police force to the paramount duty of protecting the lives and properties of all citizens within Kogi State. He issued a stern warning to all criminal elements operating within the state, urging them to cease their illicit activities immediately. He emphasized that any individuals or groups found to be engaging in criminal endeavors will face the full and uncompromising might of the law. Furthermore, families of the individuals who may have been victims of this abduction are being advised to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) headquarters located in Lokoja. Specifically, they are encouraged to engage with the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, which is best equipped to assist them with the necessary identification processes and to provide crucial support and information relevant to the ongoing investigation. The police are keen to gather as much detail as possible from those closest to the victims to aid in their recovery and prosecution of those responsible





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Kogi State Police Abduction Chisco Transport Kidnapping Rescue Operations

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